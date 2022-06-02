Keene’s annual ArtWalk, the longest continuously running event in town, came close to ending its streak during the pandemic. While artists showcased their work in downtown shop windows that year, the usual outdoor activities were put on hold. This year, art lovers will be able to gather once again in celebration of all things art.
The 31st annual 10-day ArtWalk, happening June 3-12, a juried, volunteer-run, all-ages free event, a program of the Keene Downtown Group, will feature the work of 73 artists in 60 street-level downtown businesses.
It gives pedestrians the chance to take a break from their busy day, stroll down the sidewalks and enjoy some nice art any time that suits them. Media represented includes painting, printmaking, photography, sculpture, stained glass, wood turning, engraving, pyrography, pottery, fabric and digital art and mixed media.
It’s an opportunity for artists, not only as exposure for their work but to sell it. Plus, it’s a good opportunity for people to purchase original artwork.
Anyone interested in purchasing artwork can obtain a price list inside each business where the art is displayed as well as the artist’s bio and contact information. Artists are encouraged to keep the design of the storefront window in mind when creating their artwork display.
In addition to enjoying artwork and events, pedestrians are encouraged to do more than window shop by taking a further look inside the participating businesses. New ones involved this year are Shelby McKane Bridals, Keene Axe House, Soles B.A.R and Dreamseed Consignment and Craft.
“ArtWalk has ebbed and flowed and morphed and evolved over the years, but no obstacle has kept it from happening,” said Lorie Rogers, event community liaison.
“The event will be stronger than ever this year,” said Molly Fletcher, in her first year as program manager, a new position created for ArtWalk thanks to event donors and sponsors. Madeline Ullrich, long-time Keene Art Walk volunteer and former event coordinator, continues to serve as a resource.
This year, said Fletcher, the event committee of 10 took a more intergenerational approach in reaching out to and selecting artists to participate by inviting them to submit their work online.
“There are professional artists who’ve been with us for years and now we have a new crowd in need of some attention who’ve worked hard and it’s time for them to step up and get recognition for their creative endeavors,” she said.
There are 15 new and emerging artists participating in ArtWalk this year, some BFA candidates and a few recent Keene State College graduates along with student participants from Keene High School, Monadnock Regional Middle High School, Gathering Waters Charter School and Our Lady of Mercy Academy.
The event committee’s social media team also created a more robust online presence for the event and the logo was updated by one of Fletcher’s former students at Keene State College (graphic designer Vee Hashimoto), who did the work pro bono.
“This event operated on a shoestring because of volunteers,” said Fletcher, adding that any extra funds from sponsorships allowed for this year’s event to have more depth while adding some to the coffers for future events.
The centerpiece of ArtWalk is the “Art is Everywhere!” event happening outdoors throughout downtown Keene this Saturday, June 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The day will include live music performance, music and dance lessons, interactive art activities, and several artist demonstrations (some interactive).
The Historical Society of Cheshire County will have its doors open to the public for its show, “Nature and Humanity,” and artists will be set up outdoors painting plein air on the grounds.
“She creates an artistic twist to what she offers,” said Fletcher of Meadows’ work. “It’s edible art.”
Speaking of edible art, the Saturday event will coincide with the Taste of Keene food festival, happening downtown from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and featuring cooking demonstrations, food and drink sampling and more live music. From Central Square to Railroad Square will be blocked to traffic (only foot traffic will be allowed) so people can walk safely and enjoy both events.
“It’s collaboration, not competition which I just love in this community,” said Fletcher.
Keene ArtWalk, a free event, opens June 3 and closes June 12 in storefronts of downtown Keene. The Art is Everywhere! Event is this Saturday, June 4, outdoors in downtown Keene. Visit https://monadnockartsalive.org/keene-artwalk for more information and a complete schedule of events.