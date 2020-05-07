Like most other events amid current social distancing mandates, paint nights throughout the area are taking the art online.
These events, including The Original Paint Nite, are now being held via Zoom. They encourage attendees to “unleash their inner artist” under the direction of professional artists. Among them are Katrina Reid, who typically offers such events in the Keene and Brattleboro areas. She holds a master’s degree in art education and a bachelor’s in studio art with a concentration in painting. She will lead virtual Paint Nites on May 10 at 5 p.m. (For My Laven-dear); May 12 at 7:30 p.m. (Ocean Love); May 14 at 8 p.m. (Feel Good Galaxy); and May 15 at 8 p.m. (Lake of Colorful Reflection).
She provides a self-supply checklist for those planning to sign on:
- acrylic paint (primary colors: white, black, red, yellow, blue)
- paint brushes (one big and one small)
- cup with water (for using paint only)
- paper plate (for using paint only)
- paper towel
- canvas (16X20 is what we use, but any size is fine)
- easel (optional)
River Gallery School in Brattleboro is taking its painting event a step further, offering an online two-day intensive collage and painting workshop on May 17 at 2 p.m. and May 24 at 4:30 p.m. “Rip It, Snip It, Paste It Down” will allow attendees to explore different techniques and themes, and go through and draw from a delightful collection of ephemera. The events’ focus will be on the exploration and enjoyment of the process with instruction to facilitate various ways of working, in addition to exploration of creating a focal point, eye flow and cohesion.
The events will be led by Lynn Zimmerman, who typically works with paint, paper, clay, fabric and fibers, cardboard, wood, metal, recycled materials and objects gathered from nature. A member of the faculty at River Gallery School, she studied drawing at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art in Philadelphia and has a B.A. in fine art and education. She has studied classical realism oil painting for nearly 20 years, and began teaching watercolor at River Gallery in 2015.
Other classes being offered in Vermont – hosted by Paint & Sip VT – would typically be held at physical locations in the northern region of the state. But given current social distancing guidelines, they are going online, allowing those in southern Vermont to participate. Via Google Hangout, participants will paint along with a professional art instructor and will also be able to view other participants’ progress.
The next event – $15 per person, focusing on the theme of “zen and peace” – is being held on May 9 at 4 p.m. According to Paint & Sip VT, 50 percent of the proceeds will be donated to those who have been impacted by COVID-19.
Attendees will need paints (acrylic craft paint, colors TBD), paint brushes (several different sizes), canvas, a sap bucket, paper, wood and something to paint on. For more information, call (802) 503-1050 or email info@paintandsipvt.com.