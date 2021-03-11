Art Under Fire

Glassblowing… glassforming… glassworks… no matter what you call it, this artform has served both practical and whimsical purposes as far back as the 1st century B.C. From plates and drinking glasses to perfume bottles and garden décor, glass can take on almost any form.
“There is a lot of passion and of course creativity that goes into [glassblowing and glasswork],” said Randi Solin, owner of Randi Solin Glass in Brattleboro, who has been working with glass for more than 30 years. She also runs Fire Arts Vermont, alongside fellow glass artist Natalie Blake. “We have a hub of creativity.”
According to Britannica (britannica.com/technology/glassblowing), glassblowing was invented by Syrian craftsmen in the area of Sidon, Aleppo, Hama and Palmyra, “where blown vessels for everyday and luxury use were produced commercially and exported to all parts of the Roman Empire.” In those early days of the trade, glass was blown into decorative molds, including those shaped like shells or fruit. Later, gaffers (blowers) “executed natural, spherical forms without the use of molds.” The process is largely the same to this day.
The technique involves inflating molten glass into a bubble, also called a parison, using a blowpipe (or blow tube). In very basic terms, a piece of glass is softened by heat by blowing air into it through a tube, allowing it to be made into various shapes. It’s seemingly simple but is actually quite intricate, depending on what is being created.
“There is a lot to this, and It actually can be dangerous,” Solin said. “You have to trust [those you’re working with]. It’s so important to have people there to assist. And the people here [at her studio and Fire Arts Vermont] are just awesome. It’s awesome to be surrounded by such creativity.”
Tools of the glassblowing trade include furnaces, which heat the glass to a high enough temperature to make it malleable; a blowpipe, for shaping and blowing air into the glass; a marver, which is a stone or iron table that allows glass to be shaped; jacks, which are steel tweezers used to remove the glass from the blowpipe; and any number of smaller tools that allow shapes and other detail to be added to the glass.
To begin, glass must be heated several thousand degrees, until it is the same consistency as molasses. It is then gathered onto the end of a hollow pipe and inflated into a bubble. It’s formed into shapes by blowing into the pipe, swinging it, rolling it around, etc. on a marver. While the glass is still soft, it can easily be manipulated into various shapes and designs. Once the shape has been created and the glass begins to harden, it is reheated again. According to DMG School Project (dmgschoolproject.org), which offers arts education, reheating is done continuously throughout the glassblowing process to prevent the glass from cooling before the project is complete. To create a particular shape and color, smaller tools come into play. Once the piece is complete, jacks are used to remove it from the blowpipe.
Art studios sometimes rent out space and the use of their furnace and other tools — Solin rents out space at her studio and hopes to bring in more artists in the future — and often offer classes in glassblowing and glasswork. Fire Arts will hold such a workshop on March 13. Led by Solin, the four-hour workshop will focus on sandcasting, a forming technique in which molten glass is poured or ladled into a mold of compacted sand. Solin will use a 6-foot-long ladle to pour molten glass into sandcasting molds in which participants will place smaller objects “that tell a story” (seashells, skeleton keys, etc.). For more information, visit fireartsvt.com/workshops/sandcasting-workshop-march-13.
While Solin runs a professional studio, there are workshops held regularly. She encourages visitors to stop in, not only to view and shop the art she and others have created, but also to watch and marvel at the process of creating glass works of art.
Glassblowing can be done at home, too, although on a much smaller scale. Known as lampworking, it involves forming and reshaping smaller pieces of glass with the use of a torch. Starter kits introduce budding glassworkers to the artform and are available online and at most hobby and craft stores.
A standard kit includes long, thin glass rods, typically in various colors, as well as mandrels — thin metal rods on which beads and other items are made. Hot glass is wrapped around the mandrels, which come in a variety of sizes depending on the project. Marving plates and other such surfaces are included, which are used in the finishing stages of glassworking. They are usually made of metal and help smooth out projects into an even, finished shape. According to Working the Flame (workingtheflame.com), glass is rolled across the marving surface while it is cooling down to get rid of any lumps or bumps that are not ideal in a finished piece. Also included in a starter kit is a lampworking torch. Bead release is part of kits too — it’s a liquid agent that mandrels are dipped into to prevent beads from sticking. Using bead release allows you to use mandrels multiple times. A rake — in glassworking, a rake is a small metal rod with a bent end — is included, too, allowing you to manipulate hot glass.
For more information about Randi Solin, her studio and the work done there, visit randisolinglass.com.