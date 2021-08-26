After being dormant for a summer, Ashuelot River Park will come alive once again this year when Art in the Park returns.
The two-day event will celebrate its 62nd anniversary this year (2020 was the first year in its history when it wasn’t held), with a gathering of more than 60 artists from around New England under tents exhibiting and selling their work this Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5, at Ashuelot River Park on West Street.
The Monadnock Area Artists Association hosts the event, which represents a wide variety of styles and media (fine art only) including sculpture, glass, pen and ink, photography, pencil, mixed media, charcoal, pastel and painting (oil, acrylic and watercolor).
Each artist will set up a booth in the park and will showcase their original artwork as well as products featuring that work including prints and cards.
The event—which used to be held on one day—has blossomed considerably since its first year, when a group of about a dozen artists showed work at what was called The Art Festival. It was in Central Square in Keene, and artists hung their paintings around the common on temporary wooden fencing provided by the city.
Established Art in the Park favorites returning this year are bucolic painter of light Mary Iselin of Marlborough, metal sculptor Robert Taylor of Alstead and watercolor artist Jeanne Maguire Thieme of Swanzey.
Returning to the event are artists Nicole Belval, who creates animal portraits, land and seascapes and still lifes in acrylic, pastel and charcoal; and Gill Truslow, who recreates memories, emotions and a sense of place in pastel.
Mary Delisle, co-chairing the event this year with George Foskett, said there are 16 artists new to Art in the Park this year, representing a variety of media.
Jackie Griswold is one on that list, an award-winning mixed media artist who uses a variety of materials in her work. She began designing jewelry 25 years ago, moved to photography, and then painting. Most of her work of late is mixed media collage, using papers that she has decorated herself, fabric, lace, and various found objects.
First-timer Hannah Ellingwood uses a surgical scalpel to intricately cut feathers, skin, fur and scales from paper and create detailed wildlife portraits. Self-taught, Ellingwood’s aim is to show the awe she feels when in the presence of wild animals. She draws from her own experiences to make her art. Whether watching a great gray owl, exploring a national park or meeting Sy the octopus at the New England Aquarium, her goal in her work is to remind us of the connection we have with all living creatures.
Among others displaying at Art in the Park for the first time will be multi-media nature artist Katie Roberts, who expresses herself in oil and acrylic to benefit wildlife conservation; and Gail Shelley, who does “fantasy landscape” paintings on canvas, wood and panels.
Keene High School students will once again display their work inside the main tent this year (winners will be awarded) as will members of the Keene Photography Club.
Prizes will be awarded to artists for first, second and third place (and honorable mention). This year, judges will evaluate work for such qualities as originality, innovation and vitality.
There will be an art raffle to support the Monadnock Area Artists Association scholarship fund for a Keene High School student pursuing continuing education in the arts (the association’s only fundraiser). The raffle is for visitors to win a piece of art of their choosing.
There will be live music, and grilled food and baked goods prepared by the Keene High School Interact Club and tennis club. Frozen sweet treats will be available for sale from Frisky Cow Gelato.
The 62nd annual Art in the Park is next Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Admission to the event is free and the park is handicap accessible. Visit www.monadnockareaartists.org for more information.