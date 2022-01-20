Art & Bloom Exhibit at League of NH Craftsmen Gallery

In the depths of winter, seeds were planted for a display that will flower this week¬—and bring some much-needed light to the darkness.
The Concord Garden Club and League of NH Craftsmen have teamed up once again for the 19th annual Art & Bloom exhibit that opens today and runs at the Exhibition Gallery at League Headquarters in downtown Concord through this Saturday, January 22.
Setting the Standard is an exhibition featuring new work from the League’s jurors. Masters in their respective media categories, these craftsmen represent the high standards of the organization in the work they produce. Amateur and professional floral designers (including members of the garden club) will create floral interpretations of pieces in the exhibition as well as the permanent collection.
Founded in 1932, the League of N.H. Craftsmen (then the New Hampshire League of Arts and Crafts) was formed during The Great Depression as a vehicle for makers of fine handcrafts to make a living in trying economic times by building an audience through marketing and education.
Rebranded as the League of NH Craftsmen in 1968, the League is recognized today as one of the country’s foremost fine arts organizations, also offering workshops open to people of all ages and skill levels.
Throughout its history, the League has helped craftspeople sell their work, hone their skills, and generate income. More than 700 juried craftspeople produce exceptional contemporary and traditional craft in a wide range of media, from Baskets and Pottery to Printmaking and Wood, from Jewelry and Quilts to Photography and Folk Art.
The first League of N.H. Craftsmen’s Fair was held in 1933 in the barn at the Crawford House at Crawford Notch. There were demonstrations of pottery, weaving, dyeing, basket making, wood carving and iron working. The horse stalls were used for exhibition and sale spaces, and the lawn for live entertainment.
It was held at a few different locations in the state until it moved to Mount Sunapee State Park in Newbury in 1964, when the name was changed and it became a juried event.
The fair is the oldest event of its kind in the country, and one of the most well respected and widely attended craft fairs in all of New England. All exhibitors are League members, and crafters must first have his or her work juried at the state level before becoming a member and displaying, demonstrating and selling at the fair.
The Concord Garden Club has been in existence since 1924, bringing together people interested in gardening and the natural world. Club members sponsor speakers, arrange garden tours, and volunteer in the community.
Gena Cohen Moses, publicity chair for the Concord Garden Club, is participating in Art & Bloom for the first time this year.
Other floral designers are working with, among other things, photos, prints, clothing, jewelry, and furniture.
While some order their flowers to add to their arrangements in advance, Moses and Woods searched local floral shops close to the exhibit’s opening day.
“I know the colors we want to use,” she said.
She is working on her arrangement for the exhibit with friend Susan Woods.
The piece they chose that inspired them is titled “Silk Caravan,” a purse made from polymer clay by Kathleen Dustin.
“We were intrigued by the idea of incorporating imagery from the Silk Road into our arrangement,” said Moses, referring to the ancient trade route that linked the Western world with the Middle East and Asia. “We are so excited (for this show). I feel all of us could use a little breath of spring right now.”
The Concord Garden Club’s 19th Annual Art & Bloom exhibit opens today at 1 p.m. at the Exhibition Gallery at the League of NH Craftsmen Headquarters, 49 South Main St., Concord. The gallery is open until 6:30 p.m. today; from 1 to 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, January 21; and Saturday, January 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit https://nhcrafts.org/event/setting-the-standard-exhibition/ for more information.