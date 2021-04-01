Around-the-Home Hacks

Life is busy and can be hectic. And amid the pandemic, times have been tough — emotionally, mentally, and for many, financially. Being more frugal have become part of the norm, partly out of necessity. But that doesn’t mean we need to forego ways to make life easier… even if only a little. And you can do it yourself using things you probably already have around the house.
Unclog a drain using coffee: Mix coffee grounds with soap and add the mixture into your drain. Follow that up with a lengthy pour of boiling water. The combination will break up whatever is clogging the pipes.
Remove small scratches on furniture with toothpaste: Using a pea-sized amount of non-gel toothpaste, rub the scratch in a circular motion until it buffs out. Then, clean the remainder with a damp towel.
Clean a pan with Alka-Seltzer tablets: Fill the dirty pan with hot water and drop in an Alka-Seltzer tablet. Let it sit for about 15 minutes; the mess should wipe off easily.
Use suspenders to keep a fitted sheet in place: Simply take a pair of elastic suspenders and clip one end to each corner under the mattress.
Remove carpet stains with alcohol: Start by blotting the stain. Then, pour or spray with a spray bottle clear alcohol (such as rubbing alcohol, vodka or white wine) onto the stain and blot again until the stain disappears.
Degrease an oven with lemon oil: Combine one cup each of water and vinegar as well as lemon essential oil in a spray bottle and spray onto greased surface; simply wipe clean. For tougher stains, sprinkle baking soda first, then spray with the lemon oil mixture and wipe.
Use a rubber band to avoid soap dispenser waste and overuse: Wrap a rubber band around the neck of the soap dispenser, which will slow its flow, ensuring an appropriate amount of soap is dispensed and nothing is wasted.
Use the dishwasher to clean more than just dishes: Clean items such as rubber flip-flops, canvas sneakers, baseball caps, plastic and metal gardening tools, makeup and hair brushes, non-electrical plastic and rubber kids’ toys, shower heads, HVAC vent registers and even small refrigerator shelves.
Organization
There are lots of ways to organize areas all over the home without having to spend a lot of money on specialty products…
Organize bathroom essentials with a silverware tray;
Organize and store pot and pan lids in a magazine rack;
Keep rolls of wrapping paper organized by storing them in garment bags;
Store and organize shower toiletries on a second shower rod… Simply install a secondary tension rod in the shower and attach mesh bags on S-hooks;
Store excess paint in clear mason jars — this also makes it easy to organize them.