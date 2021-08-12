To the untrained eye, the arnica plant looks a lot like a common daisy, or even a black-eyed susan. But beneath the cheery yellow exterior, these flowers are believed to hold properties that can be both medicinal and poisonous.
Arnica is a perennial herb that is typically found in the northern United States, Canada, East Asia and Europe. It has long been used in nature-based healing and is known under a number of different names, including mountain tobacco, mountain snuff, leopard’s bane and wolfsbane.
Herbalist Lior Sadeh grows the plant on her property at Bee Fields Farm in Wilton and sells an arnica salve in her herb shop. She says it can be very difficult to cultivate and labor-intensive to harvest for medicinal purposes, which means it’s often expensive.
“The flower is the part that we use, and it’s really, really hard to propagate. So my small arnica bed is the work of 10 years,” Sadeh says. “It’s not easy to start it from seed.”
The bright yellow or orangeish plant has natural anti-inflammatory properties thanks to an ingredient called Helenalin, and is often used to treat pain, swelling and bruising. It’s generally taken orally as a homeopathic remedy, which includes diluted trace amounts of the herb, or applied topically through gels, ointments, salves, poultices or oils. But it’s important to keep in mind that it’s considered toxic when consumed in its entirety, and the FDA actually classifies it as an unsafe herb, which is why it’s not available as an oral tincture in the United States.
Scientific research on arnica is mixed, with some studies showing limited efficacy for treating certain conditions and others contradicting those results. One clinical trial found that regularly applying arnica gel was an effective treatment for people with osteoarthritis of the knee. It has even been used to treat hair loss, although there’s not much evidence to prove its effectiveness in that regard.
Sadeh thinks of it as a “rescue remedy.” For example, she says using an arnica salve can help produce a grounding effect when a person is in shock and feeling disconnected from their physical body. In traditional Chinese medicine, the herb is known as shan jin che and is believed to balance the yin and yang and tonify the qi, or life force, according to VeryWell Health.
“It kind of protects the integrity of the blood vessel,” Sadeh says.
Arnica is part of the Asteraceae family, more commonly known as the sunflower family, and is closely related to plants such as calendula, chamomile, echinacea and mugwort. You’ll notice that many of these plants are also used in homeopathic medicine, and Sadeh offers several products using such herbs in her shop, including a calendula salve and a chamomile-infused oil.
“It’s a very special family, I think,” Sadeh explains. “A lot of them are medicinal.”
To find out more about Bee Fields Farm’s products and services, visit beefieldsfarm.com.