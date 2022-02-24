Are Chinchillas Good Pets?

Are you looking for a unique, small animal to care for? Maybe something a little different from your average rat, guinea pig or bunny? A chinchilla may be for you!
Wild chinchillas live in the Andes Mountains and western South America at around 9 to 15 thousand feet in elevation. They have soft, thick fur that keeps them warm. In nature they are considered an endangered species, mostly due to them being killed for their fur. Their fur has been used to make coats and scarfs. It can take more than 200 chinchillas to make one coat! Thankfully, chinchillas bred in captivity do not fall into the endangered species list and they are legal to own in the United States.
They are herbivores and have an interesting digestive system called hindgut fermentation. Food is passed through their gut and produces special droppings called caecotrophs. Chinchillas will eat these droppings after they are expelled so they can absorb and digest them again.
The chinchilla’s lifespan is a decent one, so make sure you are ready to have a long-term pet if you plan on getting one. Their lifespan can be anywhere between 10 to 20 years. They also aren’t small like other rodents such as mice or gerbils, they grow to be about 12 inches long.
Chinchillas are considered an intermediate pet. They are a great pet for older children and adults. They require a very gentle touch, so they aren’t ideal pets for young children or people who have a hard time handling things with care. What makes them so delicate are their small bones and rib cages.
They also require quite a bit of socialization for them to be friendly pets, so it’s important to make sure you have enough time to care for them and give them attention. They live in groups in the wild and are very social with their own species, so you may want to consider getting a pair of chinchillas. Spaying or neutering chinchillas can be a risky procedure, so it is advised to not keep animals of the opposite sex together, but most chinchillas are okay living with the same sex.
Chinchillas are crepuscular animals. Which is similar to nocturnal, except they are most active at dawn and dusk, they sleep at night and lay low during the middle of the day.
Like most other rodents, their teeth are always growing. So, they will need a diet that has food such as hay to help grind their teeth down. You want to make sure that they get plenty of things to chew on to help keep their teeth at a reasonable length. Things such as wooden blocks and mineral chews can help with that. If their teeth get too long they can create infections and swelling.
When looking at housing for chinchillas, you want to make sure they have a tall, wire cage that is well ventilated. They have very strong hindlegs and can jump up to six feet high. According to petco.com they require a minimum of a two foot by two foot floor space with as much height as possible for climbing. A cage with multiple levels is recommended. Because they love to jump, climb and play, you should make sure to provide them with lots of ramps and shelves. Plastic habitats are not recommended, as chinchillas can easily chew through them with their sharp teeth. You also want to make sure to clean their cages out once a week.
Another unique thing about chinchillas is that they require dust baths two to three times a week to help keep their fur clean and oil-free. You can easily find dust baths specifically made for chinchillas in pet stores and online. The chinchilla dust is made to mimic the kind of dust they would have in their native habitat.
One thing you want to make sure to avoid when raising chinchillas is to make sure they don’t get wet. Their thick fur takes a long time to dry and their skin can become inflamed and irritated if left wet for too long.
As with any pet, it’s important to bring them for a regular check up with a veterinarian. It is recommended to bring them in when first getting them and taking them in for annual visits.