The word “archaeologist” may conjure images of an expert in a straw hat, carefully scraping away at the ground in some far-flung place. But Granite Staters interested in archaeology can get a taste of it close to home.
The N.H. Division of Historical Resources is accepting applications for its summer archaeology field school program, which trains members of the public in archaeological techniques through fieldwork.
“It’s labor intensive and you will leave covered in dirt, but people really seem to enjoy it,” State Archaeologist Mark Doperalski said in an email.
Held at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown, the program offers two two-week sessions — June 6-17 and June 20-July 1. Directed by Doperalski, participants conduct fieldwork from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., learning professional excavation and survey techniques, including how to identify and document artifacts.
Or as Doperalski put it: “We start at 8 AM. We dig, we sift, we record what we find and through it all we enjoy each other’s company until we wrap up at 4 PM.”
The division’s field schools are open to anyone with an interest in archaeology who’s 18 or older (or 16-17 with a parent or guardian’s permission).
This year’s fieldwork will continue excavating a “pre-contact” archaeological deposit, or one that precedes Europeans’ arrival, identified last year. It will also “focus on several additional areas that exhibit the potential to contain pre-contact deposits,” according to a news release from the division.
“We’ll be working at a pre-contact Native American site,” Doperalski said. “At this site thus far we have found stone flakes, the residue of stone tool manufacture; and fire-cracked-rock, the result of hearths or stone boiling. We’ve also found an intact hearth feature at the site and hope to find more features and artifact deposits this coming year.”
Doperalski said such excavations can help researchers think about what may have happened at a particular site, particularly when no written records exist.
For example, the division ran excavations at Livermore Falls State Park in Holderness a few years ago. With data gathered from the site, radiocarbon dating and artifact analysis, he said, researchers concluded “that at approximately 2,800 years ago, food, likely fish, gathered at this location along the Pemigewasset River was cooked or smoked upon a platform of rocks that had been placed on a bed of hot coals generated by the burning of locally available perennial shrubs.”
“That’s really the point of archaeology,” he added, “using the things left behind by past people, not only to remember them and tell their stories, but to also gain a better understanding and appreciation of ourselves.”
Doperalski said the division’s public participation program — known as the State Conservation and Rescue Archaeology Program, or SCRAP — aims to increase public awareness of the state’s archaeological resources, which, in turn, should lead to people discovering more sites, destroying fewer of them and being able to recover archaeological information from ones that are about to be destroyed.
The deadline for applying to this summer’s archaeology field schools is April 30. Information about the program can be found at nh.gov/nhdhr/SCRAP.htm or by calling the division at 603-271-6433.
Doperalski said the programs are usually popular.
“Honestly, we don’t need a pitch — people just seem to like archaeology and we rarely have any issue filling up our courses,” he said. But if he had one, it would be to check out the program if “you like being active and outdoors with a chance of finding something really neat from the past.”