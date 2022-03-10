Aqua-whata? That’s what I said, too, when I first heard about this baking miracle a while back.
Aquafaba is the water found in a can of cooked garbanzo beans, or chickpeas. It is slightly sticky and viscous because it is made up of the carbohydrates and proteins from the chickpeas that have thickened the water during cooking of the beans.
You know, it’s the stuff you drain down the sink before you cook with or eat the chickpeas! But not anymore. Did you know that aquafaba can be used as an egg substitute in baking to help make dishes vegan?
This strange concept works because the aquafaba from beans is rich in albumins and globulins, which are substances that have an amazing foaming ability and are the same proteins found in eggs. And actually, it works with about any canned bean water, from kidney to cannellini.
Aquafaba can be utilized as an egg white replacement to make vegan meringues, macarons, mayonnaise, omelets, and many more recipes. This vegan chocolate mousse is just one delicious possibility, but it’s by far probably one of the easiest with only four ingredients and no baking required.
To be honest, the first time I attempted this mousse, it was not good and I was so disappointed. I had tried making it with a different recipe and did not allow my chocolate to cool long enough or temper it and the chocolate seized up a bit causing the mousse to separate.
Previously, I had also made it with a hand mixer and probably rushed the process because my arm was tired! If you have a stand mixer, it’s a definite plus for this recipe because you can just turn it on and set a timer while you melt and cool the chocolate. There’s no concern about overmixing with aquafaba so let the stand mixer go pretty high for a full 15 minutes.
Now for the adjustments — because I just can’t seem to follow a recipe as-is. I had previously drained and was saving the aquafaba from two cans of chickpeas in my fridge, which was about 12 ounces, and that’s what I used.
Truthfully, I’m not sure if one will actually get you to the 8 ounces in this recipe, but the amounts shown are all from the original recipe. I’d buy two cans just in case or give it a try with whatever you can drain from one can.
Then I melted an entire 10-ounce bag of chocolate chips and also increased the lemon juice to a little more than a tablespoon. DO NOT skip the lemon juice because it helps with the forming of the peaks.
I left the maple syrup amount the same because I prefer the slight bitterness of dark chocolate, but you could amp that up a smidge if you want it sweeter, or you could probably even use milk chocolate instead.
The original recipe did not call for tempering the chocolate, but many of the commenters on the webpage recommended it, so I tried that step the second time around. And then instead of gingerly folding the chocolate into the aquafaba, I just plopped it all back into my stand mixer and let it go for a few minutes on the lowest setting.
That really made it a cinch to completely incorporate the chocolate and didn’t seem to deflate the aquafaba too much, probably thanks to the lemon juice. The total amount ended up filling my four glass ice cream dishes, plus another good-sized glass bowl.
The photos don’t lie. This chocolate mousse is light and fluffy and truly delicious. You won’t even taste the chickpeas, so please don’t let that fear be a deterrent.
There are no eggs, no dairy, and no refined sugar, but you won’t miss any of it and your vegan friends will be amazed. Try it once and you’ll never drain that chickpea water down the sink again.
Vegan Chocolate Mousse
Adapted from bloomingnolwenn.com
Ingredients:
1 cup aquafaba water from 14-oz. can of chickpeas
7 oz. dark chocolate
1 tbsp. lemon juice
2 tbsp. maple syrup
OPTIONAL TOPPINGS: berries, sliced almonds, or coconut
Instructions:
Open and drain canned chickpeas into bowl of stand mixer, or large bowl if using hand mixer. Aquafaba will increase in size tremendously. Add lemon juice and maple syrup and stir to combine. Whip aquafaba to stiff peaks, about 10-15 minutes or until it doesn’t move when you turn the bowl upside down. It can’t be overwhipped. While aquafaba is whipping, melt chocolate using double boiler or microwave and allow to cool completely. Fold large spoonful of aquafaba into melted chocolate to temper and then add all chocolate into aquafaba bowl. Fold in completely, or use low setting of stand mixer to incorporate fully, scraping down sides as needed. Aquafaba will deflate somewhat. Spoon mousse into individual bowls or glasses, cover, and refrigerate for at least three hours. Top as desired before serving. Mousse can be stored in fridge for 2-3 days.