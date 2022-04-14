Everyone knows that April showers bring May flowers. But did you know that these early spring showers also bring out frogs and salamanders? Pull on your rain boots and put on your bright yellow slicker. Grab your flashlight and a reflective vest. It is vernal pool season here in New England, and you won’t want to miss it.
It is a bit like a fairy tale, a magic spell, or catching a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis. It is that special.
On the first few rainy nights of spring, when the temperatures are 40 degrees or higher, the ground softens. Frogs and salamanders wake up and push their way out from the ground, and in the spring rain, thousands of these slippery-skinned animals hop and crawl their way back to the place of their birth.
In the night, as the spring rains fall, they begin a perilous trek to their natal pond to find a mate and procreate. Many predators will try to eat them, including great horned owls, skunks, raccoons, foxes, and even chipmunks and squirrels. But the greatest threat to these frogs and salamanders is the automobile. Their journey from where they spent the winter and where they go to reproduce is often bisected by highways, country roads, and city lanes. Thousands of these small, soft-bodied amphibians will be run over on migration nights.
Since 2007, under the leadership of Science Director Brett Amy Thelen, the Harris Center for Conservation Education has educated and mobilized a dedicated and enthusiastic crew of volunteers and interested community members who act as amphibian crossing guards, saving the lives of tens of thousands of these animals from becoming roadkill. As of the last count, the Salamander Crossing Brigades helped over 60,000 amphibians get to their breeding ground. Even the City of Keene has joined on to make a difference by working with the Harris Center to close North Lincoln Street and Jordan Road on the big nights of migration. To find out more about the Salamander Crossing Brigades, visit the Harris Center’s Salamander Crossing Brigades webpage at www.harriscenter.org/programs-and-education/citizen-science/salamander-crossing-brigades.
Where are the wood frogs, spring peepers, and spotted salamanders going, and what are they doing once they get there? It is all about vernal pools and mating. Vernal pools aren’t usually much to look at. They aren’t like a pristine lake, a sparkling river, or even your town’s swimming hole. You wouldn’t want to take a dip in these pools. They are scraggly, with a mucky bottom, and found off the beaten path, tucked away in forests and along woodland edges. It is eas y to overlook their importance or even their existence because these unique wetlands are temporary.
Sometimes referred to as ephemeral ponds, wicked big puddles, or seasonal wetlands, vernal pools are woodland depressions that fill with autumn rains and then melting snow. Shallow in nature, these special wetlands don’t have either an inlet or outlet. Filled only with rain and snowmelt, vernal pools usually dry up in the summer and early fall, making them invisible to the casual observer. But since these wetlands often experience dry seasons, fish do not survive in their waters.
It is precisely this lack of fish that makes them so unique and essential to a whole host of animals, such as wood frogs, spring peepers, spotted salamanders, blue-spotted salamanders, Jefferson salamanders, and invertebrates, including an eyelash-sized freshwater shrimp, known as a fairy shrimp. The cast of characters is charming. The pool is filled with wood frogs who quack like ducks to find a mate, big black rubbery looking salamanders with yellow polka-dots that swirl in a courtship dance called a “congress,” and tiny frogs no bigger than a thumb but who can peep loud enough to be heard a half a mile away. For the first few warm weeks of spring, the pool teems with wild reproductive energy. Mates are found, eggs are laid, and then all becomes quiet as the adult frogs and salamander retreat into the forest, disappearing once again into the leaf litter and under rotting logs, leaving gelatinous egg masses that will hatch, grow and mature into frogs and salamanders, carrying forward the hope for the future.
To learn more about vernal pools this spring, consider signing up for the Harris Center’s Environmental Studies Institute course, Environmental Studies Institute: The Exquisite, Ephemeral World of Vernal Pools. The first class was on April 12, but you can still sign up for the remainder of the program running through May 10. Or consider attending a vernal pool discovery walk on April 27 at Horatio Colony or May 8 at Distance Hill Gardens. To find out more about any of these programs, visit the Harris Centers calendar of events at https://harriscenter.org/events.