Apples + Cheese? Yes, Please!

It’s officially fall, and you know what that means, right? It’s apple season! Whether picking your own at the local orchard or grabbing a bag or bushel to go, crispy, sweet apples are a regional favorite of autumn.
Pies, crisp, sauce, muffins--there are infinite delicious options for baking and enjoying a wide variety of apples. You really can’t go wrong with any of them. And don’t forget to pick up a gallon of amazing apple cider!
Apples and cheese go together like peanut butter and jelly. Many New Englanders eagerly top their sweet slice of apple pie with a salty, sharp slice of cheddar. Like many perfect pairings, it’s just the right combo to tingle the taste buds.
When it comes to ideal pairings for a cheese plate or snacking, certain apples match better with certain cheeses than others. For example, a tart Granny Smith apple goes well with a gouda or havarti, while cheddar is better with a sweeter variety, like a Pink Lady or Honeycrisp apple.
Gleefully seizing on the cheese and apple trend, this week’s recipe is a sweet and salty delight: caramel apple cheesecake. Now, I only manage to bake a cheesecake once or twice a year, but when I do it’s always guaranteed to be a doozy with lots of bells and whistles--and this recipe is definitely a doozy! It incorporates apples as well as apple cider and has all the fall flavors of a caramel apple, on a base of salty cheesecake goodness.
My twist on this recipe? Rather than using the cinnamon graham cracker crumbs that it calls for, I subbed in gluten-free ginger snaps. Apples and ginger are another perfect autumn pairing!
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Adapted from thespruceeats.com
Ingredients:
For the crust:
2 cups cinnamon graham cracker crumbs (or ginger snaps!)
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
3 tbsp. firmly packed brown sugar
For the caramel layer:
1 (14-ounce) package soft caramels
2/3 cup evaporated milk
1/3 cup chopped pecans
For the cheesecake filling:
3 8-ounce packages cream cheese
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
8 ounces sour cream
1 cup granulated sugar
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. salt
For the apple topping:
3/4 cup apple cider
1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tbsp. unsalted butter
2 apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced
1/3 cup chopped pecans
Instructions:
For crust, mix together cinnamon graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and brown sugar in bowl until crumbs are moistened. Press mixture over bottom of lightly buttered 9-inch springform pan. Preheat oven to 375 F. In microwave-safe bowl, heat unwrapped caramels and evaporated milk in 30-second intervals until melted and smooth, stirring between each interval. Pour about 2/3 of the melted caramel mixture over crust and sprinkle with chopped pecans. Cover and set aside remaining caramel. Chill crust and caramel layer in refrigerator while preparing the next steps.
For filling, combine cream cheese, eggs, sour cream, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and salt in large mixing bowl and beat until well-blended. Carefully pour filling on top of crust/caramel layers. Bake until edges are set and center is still slightly loose, about 60 minutes or until cake has puffed and trembles just slightly when shaken. Do not overbake! It will settle and firm as it cools. Completely cool cheesecake on wire rack and then cover lightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate to chill for several hours or overnight.
When ready to serve, prepare apple topping in large skillet over medium-high heat, bringing apple cider, brown sugar, and cinnamon to boil. Cook until slightly thickened and reduced by almost half. Stir in butter and apples and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and syrupy, about 5 minutes. Allow to cool slightly before spooning apple mixture over cooled cheesecake. Rewarm remaining caramel sauce in microwave, drizzle on top of cheesecake, and sprinkle with chopped pecans. Slice and use any remaining caramel mixture to top individual cheesecake slices before serving.