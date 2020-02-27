With a wealth of knowledge about antiques, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz – of the History Channel show American Pickers – travel the country, bringing their years of experience in antique dealing to people’s homes and property. Naturally, being on tv, this is an easy way to let antique collectors and potential buyers see what’s available.
But chances are, Mike and Frank won’t be traveling to every location that houses an antique. That’s where services such as Ruby Lane can help – your own personal American Pickers. While Ruby Lane doesn’t offer item appraisals, it does offer exposure to wide, global audience.
Founded in 1998, it’s touted “the world’s largest curated marketplace for antiques, vintage collectibles, vintage fashion, fine art and jewelry.” It’s similar to eBay but focuses strictly on antique and vintage items – everything from artwork and furniture to vintage clothing and jewelry. And Ruby Lane is pretty simple to navigate too.
Opening a Ruby Lane “store” takes just a few clicks on your computer. Creating an account/store with a catchy name will make you memorable among buyers. It’s helpful to write a clear description of your shop, too, including some detail about the type of items you’ll be selling and even some information about what you’re interested in. Making connections with other Ruby Lane members will be beneficial for future sales and purchases, in addition to general peer support.
It’s crucial to use high-quality, clear, colorful photos of the items being listed for sale, and to write comprehensive, yet concise descriptions. “Shop” owners should also make sure contact information is clear and easy to find.
There are no setup or listing fees, or commission, associated with running a store via Ruby Lane, just maintenance fees that are based on the number of items in the member’s inventory and a minimal service fee based on purchase order totals. Compared to services such as Etsy and Chairish, Ruby Lane seems to fare best when it comes to antiques and vintage items. Part of the benefit comes, too, with Ruby Lane’s very targeted audience of those looking specifically for antiques and vintage items.
For more information, visit rubylane.com.