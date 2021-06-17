Ann Dillon and Polymer Clay Arts

For as long as she can remember, Hancock resident Ann Dillon has kept her hands busy with art.
“I was brought up in my parents’ design studio, so it was always, you know, ‘You should go paint something,’” Dillon says. “So it’s always been something, whether it was painting or weaving or all kinds of things.”
She would go on to study fine arts at the University of New Hampshire and build a successful career as an art director for Cobblestone Publishing in Peterborough, as well as other companies. But her love affair with polymer clay arts didn’t begin until the 1990s, when she stumbled across some polymer clay work in a shop. She decided to take a class from the couple who had created the pieces, and it launched a new artistic obsession for her.
Dillon has now been creating polymer clay jewelry pieces for nearly three decades and has been a juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen since 2001. Her work is available in League shops across the state, as well as at Exeter Fine Crafts and seasonal events such as Hancock’s Old Home Day. Some of her pieces are even on display at a gallery down in Georgia.
Polymer clay is unique in that it is man-made from a plastic base. It can be used in everything from pottery to sculpture to home decor, though Dillon primarily works with jewelry. She draws much of her inspiration from nature, she says, with many of her designs mimicking the colors and textures of leaves.
Dillon explains that the first step of creating polymer clay art is to condition the clay to get it soft and workable, either using your hands or a pasta machine designed for clay, which most professional artists favor. Then, you can add color to the clay using alcohol inks, powders or other coloring agents, and once the item has been shaped and sculpted, it must be baked at around 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Dillon has a dedicated convection oven expressly for this purpose.
“It’s pretty heat-sensitive, so if you get it much lower than that, it doesn’t really completely polymerize, and it can break,” she explains.
Some artists choose to sand and paint their polymer clay works after they are baked, similar to pottery, but Dillon prefers to add the color right into the clay. Her favorite thing about the medium, though, is not the color, but the feel.
“I guess I like the tactile part of it, and I love the textures you can create. Some of the things I’ve been doing recently are almost like weaving,” Dillon says. “ … It can be really meditative. Just being upstairs and working is very meditative.”
For those interested in getting started with clay polymer arts, Dillon recommends checking out the New Hampshire Polymer Clay Guild, which typically meets once a month at the Hopkinton Town Library in Contoocook outside of the pandemic. According to the Guild’s website, the group sometimes holds “Clay Days” on Saturdays where beginners can come learn basic techniques and experiment with the polymer clay.
Her best advice for newbies to the medium?
“Go for it,” she says. “It’s fun and it’s anything from kids crafts to fine art. It really is. It can be so much — everything in between.”
For more information about Dillon’s work, visit her website at anndillon.com.