It won’t be quite the same as heading over to the local pub for a jam session, but this year’s virtual Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival will be the next best thing to hoisting a mug of ale and singing along in-person.
The annual Brattleboro Music Center event, now in its 14th year, will be hosted online for the first time this Saturday, Jan. 30 and Sunday, Jan. 31. The festival begins Saturday morning with a series of five hour-long workshops (instrumental and vocal) and ends with an evening concert.
Each year, the event showcases northern musical traditions, including Irish, Scottish, New England and French Canadian.
Because this year’s festival will be virtual, it opened up some more possibilities for coordinator Becky Tracy, a fiddle player and Brattleboro Music Center teacher. She invited fellow fiddle player Kevin Henderson, of Norway, who draws on the musical tradition of his native Shetland. Brought up in the island of Shetland’s schooling system, which offered a concentration on fiddle music, Henderson has experience with leading bands, including Boys of the Lough, Fiddlers Bid, Session A9 and Nordic Fiddlers Bloc.
“I would never [normally] hire someone that far away [to perform at the festival],” Tracy said.
However, the online format gave her the flexibility to expand her reach beyond New England and Canada.
Bronx, N.Y.-based musician Dylan Foley, four-time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion, is on the roster to give a solo performance in Saturday’s concert. He first won the championship when he played in the under-12 age group.
“His playing is mesmerizing and brilliant,” Tracy said.
Quebec duo Pascale Gemme (fiddle, vocals) and Nicholas Williams (flute, piano, accordion, vocals), part of the trio Genticorum, will also perform Saturday evening. According to Tracy, “they are quite a vibrant duo with quite a presence.”
Williams, a musician in the traditional music scenes of both Quebec and New England, has a style of flute playing that draws from Irish, Scottish and Quebecois traditions and his studies of classical North Indian music. Gemme, arranger of Genticorum, is known as much for his original compositions as his interpretation of traditional tunes. He spent several years immersing himself in the traditional music around him, playing, collecting and recording music found all over Quebec.
The final act of the evening on Saturday is The Gawler Family of Maine, a folk-singing, fiddle-playing family band led by John and Ellen Gawler. The pair have a long history of keeping the traditions of Maine dance tunes and old songs alive. Their three daughters, Molly, Edith and Elsie, grew up with music and now play fiddle, banjo and cello and sing three-part harmony. Also raised in Maine, Bennett Konesni joins the Gawlers. He operates Worksongs.org, where he shares his 20 years researching songs sung at the farm, in fields, kitchens and at the table.
“The first thing you notice [about a Gawler Family performance] is the smiles across stage,” Tracy said. “They put that energy into their music. [With the virtual festival] we’re looking to capture that life and bring it into people’s living rooms.”
While musicians will be creating their own performance recordings for the Saturday concert, videographer Ray Sebold will be producing the event. Sebold, whom Tracy described as a major supporter of the festival, has been recording the live Saturday festival concert nearly since the first year.
The evening will also include a tribute to past festivals and to Trattleboro, a festival tradition featuring a performance by an impromptu band.
Another tradition of past festivals is the Northern Roots Cafe. In place of a served meal, recipes are posted on the Brattleboro Music Center site so concert “goers” can cook the dishes themselves and replicate the experience.
Bennett Konesni will lead a workshop via Zoom on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. Other Saturday workshops include Shetland tunes with Kevin Henderson, Swedish tunes with Nicholas Williams, Sligo tunes with Dylan Foley and French-Canadian tunes with Pascal Gemme.
Sunday is the day to jam. There will be three online sessions in the afternoon, recorded at McNeill’s Brewery in Brattleboro.
In past years, festival-goers brought instruments to the jam sessions at the pub and would play along (and/or sing along) with musicians. This Sunday, The Gawler Family will lead a round robin-style song swap Sunday from their homes and people can join in from their own homes. Gemme and Williams will lead another jam session of French-Canadian tunes; and the day will end with an Irish tunes session with Providence, R.I.-based fiddle player, Armand Aromin and concertina player, Benedict Gagliardi.
While some musicians perform original songs at the festival, at its purest, the event was designed to showcase the roots of northern music.
“It’s a living tradition,” Tracy said. “It keeps growing with new influences, but its essence celebrates the old tradition and what created the music of this area.”
For a full schedule of free events at the Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival this Saturday, Jan. 30, and Sunday, Jan. 31, for links to Saturday’s workshops and evening concert, and the Sunday jam sessions, and to make a donation, visit bmcvt.org/northern-roots-festival.