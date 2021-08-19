I got my inspiration for this article the other day when I noticed something familiar I hadn’t seen yet this year. No, it has nothing to do with the photo I’ve chosen for this week. That is a photo from my boulder garden. That’s a phone snap of my Casa Blanca Oriental lilies and some Agastache “Blue Boa” that I got last summer at Cheshire Floral Farm.
What inspired me was the revolting blobs of what looks like dog vomit on top of the bark mulch in my foundation beds. If you’re a gardener that mulches with bark mulch, you’ve certainly seen this occasionally and if you’re like me, you wondered if your (or your neighbor’s) dog vomited in your garden. Foamy, solidifying looking bright orange, yellow or white masses, it certainly looks like something that’s been regurgitated. Well, in a way, it actually is part of a recycling or digestion process and it turns out it’s totally normal and not harmful to plants or animals.
I was pretty sure it was some type of fungus growing from spores that were already present in my bags of bark mulch. According to “Mulch Fungus: Why it Forms and How to Deal with It” by Eric Engledow at engledow.com, it’s not technically a fungus but close enough that it typically gets lumped into the fungus category. We mulch with an organic substance that, as all do once they’ve died, begin to break down. Bark mulch is no longer a living plant, so its natural next step is to break down and decompose. Decomposition requires bacteria and various fungi to aid the process. Slime mold, another common name for the frightening looking stuff, feeds on the microbial bacteria in the mulch and forms these unsightly masses as it produces spores that will then seek out another ideal location to feed and reproduce.
Sounding kind of like a cross between a plant and animal, the orange and yellow globs are masses of single cell organisms. Slime mold grows where there’s decomposing plant matter and plenty of moisture so every time we irrigate our garden beds, we’re creating an ideal environment for it to flourish. Again, it’s not dangerous. One article said it could cause digestive distress if your dog eats it but it’s not poisonous. It’s fine to pick it up with your hands if you want to get rid of it but because it’s so gross looking, just grab a shovel and lift up the whole heap. Putting it right in your compost pile is fine, too, since you’d just be helping it decompose the stuff you’ve tossed in there. It’s not necessary to get rid of it at all if it doesn’t bother you. Within a few days it will dry up and can just be worked back into the mulch. It typically also doesn’t mean you’d be encouraging it to grow even larger colonies since these type of surface molds are selective about where they’ll appear and usually stay fairly small. With the amount of rain we’ve had this growing season, you may have seen a bit more occurrences than usual but don’t worry about it at all. We gardeners have plenty of other things to focus on.