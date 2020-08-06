Ancient Meditation

Yoga is an ancient system of meditation. It’s easy to find ways to incorporate yoga into one’s daily schedule with a bit of creativity and a willingness to stretch outside the box (pun intended). And you can do it all while enjoying sunny summer days.
If you’re looking to start a simple stretching routine, or if you’d like to improve your strength, flexibility and balance and reduce stress, you’ll find stress literally melts away when you find that yoga bliss, if even for a little snippet of time in your day. Even just five minutes a day can offer benefits. Sure, the longer you practice, the better the benefits. Consistency, however, is key.
These three postures are easy to incorporate into anything you might already be doing while enjoying the beautiful New Hampshire summer. In particular, my favorite place to practice yoga is on the beach. I enjoy practicing yoga on walks, various hikes and even in the airport awaiting my departure.
Matsyendrasana
Also known as Seated Twist, this posture is a great way to release tension from the back and spine. Twisting your spine is also a way to assure lifelong spinal mobility. Be sure your sitz bones are pressed into the surface you are sitting on. Inhale, lengthen, exhale and twist to the right. Place your left elbow outside of your right leg to hold the rotation. Take three to five breaths. Inhale, lengthen, exhale and untwist to center, adjust legs. Inhale, lengthen, exhale, twist to the left. Place your right elbow outside of your left leg to hold the rotation. Take three to five breaths. Inhale, lengthen and exhale to untwist and return to center. For beginners, legs can be either straight or bent.
Lengthen right leg and cross left leg over it. Use this leg position when twisting to the left. Lengthen left leg and cross right leg over for when twisting to the right. Or, as seen in the photo with this piece, picture both legs are bent at the knee. This can be more difficult for those who are tight in the glutes, lower back and legs. The twist is the focus, not the leg position. For those with a weaker back or a tight lower back, lay on your back and with bent knees pulled toward belly, exhale and slowly lower legs to a side hold. Take three to five breaths, inhale, back to center and exhale. Lower legs to the right and hold for three to five breaths. If needed, pile some pillows or blankets to relax your legs on as you rotate them to each side.
Pashchimottanasana
Also known as Seated Forward Fold, this posture can be practiced either while standing or seated. Being seated can be a better option for a person with a tight or tense lower back and any general tightness throughout the back of the body. This posture is an excellent way to stretch and open the back side of the body while focusing on keeping the ears aligned to the shoulders to deepen your spinal awareness and gain better posture.
Place your feet hip-width apart, with one to one and a half fists-width distance between feet. Inhale, lengthen through spine, exhale and fold forward. Hold for three to five breaths. For seated version, be sure your sitz bones are grounded into the surface you’re seated on. Inhale, lengthen, fold forward from hips, not ribs. The spine should be lengthened, not rounded. If your rounding the spine, do not fold as far forward. Inhale, lengthen, and as you exhale, fold as far as you can comfortably reach and then use your hands to support the torso on your thighs. If you can lay all the way forward to your thighs or nearly to your thighs, reach for your knees, ankles or feet, bind your hands to where they reach and hold your body in place three to five breaths. To release, inhale, lengthen, lift up, exhale at the top of your lift and relax your arms and hands.
Virabhandrasana
Also known as Warrior Pose, it’s a great way to “wake up” and stretch your whole body before your outdoor activity. This simple yet dynamic posture allows you the opportunity to work on whole-body strength while improving flexibility and developing better ability to balance.
Step the right foot back and keep feet uneven in a parallel position. For safety and comfort, you can roll on the ball of the foot and lower the back heel down. The foot should be rotated with toes outward and heel in on approximately a 45-degree angle. Be sure the knee of the left leg is not placed behind the ankle toward the toes. Keep your left knee stacked over the left ankle. If your feet are uneven parallel, you will have both hips squared to the front aligned with the shoulders. If your foot is rotated on the 45-degree angle, then your hips will not be squared to the front and aligned with your shoulders. This is okay, rather focus on your hips being level. Inhale and raise your arms to shoulder level. If you have no neck pain, discomfort or injury, rotate your palms toward the sky and inhale the arms to a wide “V’ or to parallel position and keep the shoulders drawn down way from the ears.
If you have neck and shoulder pain, you can modify the arms by bending them to form a “W” rather than lift your arms all the way up. Bend the elbow and keep them closer to the ribs; palms face forward. Your hands can also be placed on the hips as you hold the posture for three to five breaths. Inhale and release the arms and switch the position of your legs. This posture is also a nice invigorating stretch at the end of a hike.
Keep posted on this series on do-it-yourself yoga for happiness and learn more about the science-backed benefits of yoga for the vagus nerve.
*Disclaimer: Consult a physician before beginning a yoga practice. Any posture can be modified. Do not do anything that feels physically uncomfortable or physically wrong for you to do.
Speaking of outdoor activities, did you know essential oils are an excellent way to protect against biting insects without harming your body with those toxic chemicals found in conventional bug sprays?
Try this recipe for an all-natural insect repellent…
Add to a 1-ounce spray bottle filled with water:
20 drops cedarwood essential oil
20 drops geranium essential oil
20 drops lemon eucalyptus oil
Shake gently before each use to mix blend.
Too much sun from your day at the beach lake or in your garden? Essential oils are a great way to soothe your skin and improve its health and appearance.
Try this recipe for an essential oil skin-cooling spray…
In a 1-ounce spray bottle filled with water, combine:
20 drops of peppermint oil
10 drops frankincense oil
30 drops lavender oil
Shake gently before each use to mix blend.
Michelle Davis is an esthetician, Reiki practitioner, yoga instructor and owner of Essential Wellness in Keene.