Ancient Beauty Rituals for Radiant Skin

Gua Sha is a modality within Chinese Medicine. It is used to release stagnant energy, improve blood flow, support lymphatic drainage, reduce pain and promote healing. It has been used for thousands of years. “Gua,” meaning to scrape, and “Sha,” meaning redness. Traditionally, Gua Sha is practiced with a broth spoon by lightly “scraping” the spoon over a specific area. Redness occurs as circulation is moved through tissue. Too intense “scraping” of the skin, or deeply dragging the tool over the skin is to be avoided, as it can both damage and overstimulate the tissue.
The practice of Gua Sha in Traditional Chinese Medicine Gua Sha eventually led to the development of what we know as a Jade Roller. The use of both a Gua Sha sculpting stone and a Jade Roller for the purpose of beautifying and promoting skin health can be traced back to East Asian & Chinese cultures specifically during the Ming Dynasty 1388- 1644.
Gua Sha has become widely used and is commonly known as a skin sculpting technique that reduces puffiness and improves collagen production. It can be practiced as a home DIY skincare ritual and is often practiced by holistic Estheticians during skincare services. Using both a Gua Sha sculpting stone and a Jade Roller provides a beautifying result on the skin. This ancient practice can improve the health and look of the skin and faithful DIY at home enthusiasts, holistic estheticians and even dermatologists will agree the benefits of Gua Sha are well worth the time and commitment.
How can Gua Sha & Jade Rolling benefit the appearance of my skin?
The lymph and circulatory systems play an important role in the health and appearance of the skin. Using a Gua Sha stone or Jade Roller stimulates both the lymphatic and the circulatory systems. The lymphatic system flushes waste product from the skin and reduces puffiness. Improved blood flow aids in the increase of collagen production and also promotes cellular health. Properly practiced daily, both Gua Sha and Jade Rolling are known to reduce puffiness, improve circulation, and release muscular tension within the facial muscles. These skin beautifying tools offer the benefit of skin sculpting and muscle toning. Both also offer the benefits of reducing fine lines and wrinkles offering you a more youthful appearance! If you are seeking radiant skin, with a more youthful glow, I recommend that you incorporate this beautifying practice into a daily skincare ritual both morning and night. Using these tools 3x a week can offer benefits for your skin as well.
Gua Sha & Jade Rolling- the basics:
*The following description is for the purpose of creating a visual in your mind of how the Gua Sha stone or a Jade Roller moves over the face. It is not an instruction on how to carry out a Gua Sha facial massage. I encourage you to seek the guidance of someone qualified to teach you how to properly use a Gua Sha stone and Jade Roller at home. There are a lot of videos online, not all are done properly. Please remember- Gua Sha is used to promote radiant beauty and wellness, if practiced improperly, it can cause damage to tissue and disharmony within.
Process & Technique:
Begin at the forehead and work your way downward to the décolleté where you will complete lymphatic drainage. Use light pressure. Use the proper angle of sculpting stone or roller.
Start with a clean face, be sure to wash away any oil, debris and makeup.
Apply any serum you use and layer with face oil (or a cream). It is important to use the face oil to ensure the tool glides over the skin without dragging or pulling on the skin.
Place the tool at the center of the forehead glide tool over to the temple in a gentle massage like motion for five times to start (over time repetitions can be increased, the maximum number of repetitions over time would be 15).
Under the eye, move from the center of the face outward and up to the temple. At the cheek, swipe following the curvature of the bones out and upward toward the temple area. Along the jaw, glide along the jawline slowly working your way to the décolleté.
The Jade Roller has a larger roller on one end and a smaller roller on the opposite end. The larger roller for wider areas of the face, and the small roller for small areas, like under the eyes. The Gua Sha Stone has varying designs with curved edges that vary in size and shape. Another benefit is the stone also helps to penetrate skincare products more deeply into the skin, adding to the effectiveness of the product and improving skin tone, complexion and brightness.
Both tools are commonly found in the following minerals:
Rose Quartz - a calming mineral associated with the heart chakra making it a beneficial stone for emotional healing. It is the best stone for sensitive, reactive skin. Beneficial for skin conditions such as rosacea and acne.
Jade - a naturally cool stone making it great for Gua Sha, because Gua Sha creates some heat in the skin. A great choice for sculpting, contouring and lifting. Contains qi energy similar to the human body with balancing properties.
Amethyst - provides a cooling effect on the skin. Used to release tension in the jaw and at the temple. Smoothes calcification caused by inflammation by scraping the stone along the jawline.
Aventurine - a form of quartz, is known to promote renewal and happiness. Good for smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles.
Bian Stone - high rate of electronic pulse that allows it to resonate with the body (bian 3670, jade is 1834 and water buffalo horn 353).
Some of my favorite essential oils to use with Gua Sha & Jade Rolling are listed below.
Frankincense - excellent anti-aging properties, promotes cell renewal, rejuvenates the skin, and is anti-inflammatory.
Myrrh - great for dry skin and inflammation, anti-aging, anti-bacterial, oxygenates the skin which helps with the production of collagen and elastin, reduces fine lines and wrinkles.
Yarrow/Pom - a proprietary blend, expertly crafted to promote skin wellness, blocks enzymes that breakdown collagen and elastin and increases collagen production, benefits skin revitalization.
Sandalwood - strong antioxidant properties, improves skin elasticity, skin brightening and firming qualities.
Pro Tip - Place Jade Roller in the refrigerator overnight. The added coolness of the stone will soothe tension, help to reduce headache and can even soothe rosacea.