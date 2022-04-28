An Oasis Outside for Your Pets!

Cats and dogs enjoy being outside in the nice weather, just like their humans. Maybe even more so, alongside their humans. While it’s great to let them wander around your yard, sometimes it can be hard to keep them within their boundaries and safe from traffic or predators.
Setting up a space for your pet to share the yard, while also being enclosed and safe is an important step in being a responsible pet owner.
It’s also important to make sure that the area you have for them isn’t going to bring them harm or injury. Be sure to remove any hazardous and poisonous plants from your yard. For a list of poisonous plants visit this list compiled by the ASPCA: www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control/toxic-and-non-toxic-plants
You should also make sure before letting your pets outside that you treat them for fleas and ticks, so they don’t get infested and think about sprinkling diatomaceous earth in your yard to aid in getting rid of these types of pesky insects.
When making a pet safe yard, you should never use pesticides or herbicides on your lawn or garden because they are toxic to animals and can cause many health issues in pets. There are many different organic options out there.
Below are some other ideas of things to add to your backyard to make a perfect pet oasis.
For dogs consider these things:
Put up a fence around your yard or put in a fenced in area for the dog to run. A run might be a better option if you’re on a tight budget. If you put up a wooden fence, offer some small “peeking” areas for your dog to be able to see what’s going on outside of the fenced area.
Dogs can be very smart. If you have a gate in your fence it should be secured with a latch that has a lock on it so they are unable to outsmart it and escape.
If your yard doesn’t work for a fence — or it is something you don’t like the look of — you could install an invisible fence. Invisible fences are installed underground and they transmit an electrical current to a special collar worn by your dog. When your dog gets near the fence it will make a warning noise. If the dog tries to continue past the fence the collar will give the dog a little shock to correct their behavior.
Make sure there are no dangerous areas or things for a dog to get into such as chemicals, old construction materials or rusty nails. Check any gravel you have in your yard. It should have smooth round edges so that your pets won’t cut their paws.
If you have a dog who enjoys digging, consider having an area for them to do that, so they don’t ruin any of your landscape.
If you plan on letting your dog stay outside for extended periods of time, when the weather is nice, build a dog house or have a covered area available, as well as a cool place to rest when it’s a warm day.
Think about adding in a water feature so they have fresh, cool water to drink.
If you have a vegetable garden, you may want to put a fence around it so the dog is not allowed to walk in, or on it. Raised flower beds help deter the dog from walking through them as well.
For cats consider these things:
Cats are hunters by nature. Keep a collar on them with a bell to scare off their prey before they get close enough to nab them.
Fences aren’t great at keeping cats within boundaries. Consider adding an outdoor cat enclosure or cat run. This consists of a fence and an enclosed top so they can’t jump out. These are becoming very popular for cat owners. There are outside cat enclosures you can buy online, but if you’re handy you can make your own. A great website for instructions on how to build your own is catiospaces.com. They also offer advice and guides on buying premade ones.
Add some plants that cats love, such as tall grasses or catnip, for them to eat and play with.
Have water available for them to drink. Cats love running water. Add a cute fountain for them to enjoy.
Create a shady spot with bushes or an umbrella so your cat can get out of the sun if they get too hot.
Cats also love climbing, a yard with trees and other areas for them to climb would keep them active and entertained.