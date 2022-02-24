An Interview with William Shatner

Stage and screen actor. Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner. Director. Producer. Musician. Writer. Philanthropist. Self-deprecating humorist. Horseman. These are only some of the titles William Shatner has assumed in his 90 years on Earth. Next month, he’ll take on the role of raconteur when he visits the Capitol Center for the Arts, using his sparkling gift of gab to engage audiences as only he can.
Following a screening of the classic film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” Shatner takes the Chubb Theatre stage to share behind-the-scenes anecdotes from his 60-year storied career and answer audience questions. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available, which include a post-show photo op. The event is part of The Backlot Project, which brings stars of film and television off-screen and into a live interactive setting for fans.
One of Hollywood’s most recognizable figures, Shatner’s accomplishments could fill a book—he’s written 30 bestsellers, in fact. Of course, his most notable achievement is originating the role in 1966 of Captain James T. Kirk on the television series, “Star Trek,” a show so iconic its fan base has its own name (Trekkies). The series spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as Captain Kirk in seven of the Star Trek movies, one of which he directed.
In October of 2021, life imitated art when Shatner was a passenger on entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin New Shepard rocket bound for outer space.
ELF magazine spoke with Shatner at his home in Los Angeles recently to find out what’s important to him these days—and what he’s looking forward to as his 91st birthday approaches this month.
You’ve been attending these film screenings and talking to audiences for a while now, correct?
Yes, but this (event in Concord) will be the first time in a couple of years.
Can you give me an example of a story you like to tell?
Oh I just answer questions and try to be entertaining as possible. Standing in front of an audience ad-libbing you don’t know what will come out of your mouth next. When I started with Comic-Cons and I was asked to go talk to people I’d think, “What if I make a Freudian mistake or tell an untoward truth I had that was lurking in my head?” It took a while to lose that fear of the challenge of answering people’s questions.
What’s the wildest or funniest question you’ve been asked by the audience?
It’s mostly about “Star Trek.” Someone might ask, “What happened on August 3 when you said, ‘Beam me up?’ It’s been so long—(the audience) remembers far more than I do. Many of them have seen episodes all these years old just recently that I may not have seen at all because I don’t like to look at myself on-screen. Of the 70-something hours I did (as Captain Kirk) I may have seen half or less. On the other hand, I don’t have to answer the question, I just divert (the audience) by talking about what happened on October 5 instead, for example.
What did you want to do with your business commerce degree from McGill University?
That was to appease (my family). Lurking inside my middle-class head growing up I thought, ‘Boy I sure would like to act.’ I was performing in (my native) Montreal at 6 years old on the radio and as I got older in theater, including college musicals. I was really busy at that all my young life. When it came time to decide what university to go to and what to study, I didn’t have the courage or the formed ambition to be an actor. So I bummed notes from people and barely made grades.
What would you have done if you hadn’t become an actor?
It never occurred to me to do anything else. When I talk to kids who are ambitious to go into theater and show business today, though, I tell them the odds are stacked against them and they need a backup skill.
What’s coming up next for you?
I’ll be competing (in a horse show) in a couple of weeks in Phoenix. Tomorrow I start shooting 10 episodes of (my show) “The UnXplained.” After that starts the second season of my talk show, “I Don’t Understand.” You’ve heard of birth doulas? Well now they have death doulas and I’ll be talking to one.
I have to ask about your experience traveling to outer space last October. What was that like?
I was so moved. It helped with my understanding more clearly of the intertwining of everything— all of us, everything in the universe is intertwined. There’s a theory called The String Theory that involves the building blocks of nature. Also under the ground six to eight inches is a network of fungus called mycelium. The thought is that all of nature is webbed. When I answer these eternal questions (about the experience at film screenings), the audience is quiet. They didn’t expect me to say that we are all one. It’s apropos of “Star Trek.”
William Shatner appears following a screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” next Thursday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at Capitol Center for the Arts’ Chubb Theater, 44 South Main Street, Concord. Tickets are $39.75-$99.75 and $100/$200 VIP add-ons. Visit ccanh.com to order and for more detailed information.