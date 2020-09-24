Herbal remedies have been used as long as humans have been around. With so many different herbs that can be used to benefit our health, it can be hard to figure out what should be used, what is safe for consumption and what the best options are for our bodies.
Herbs can help so many different ailments, including migraines, stress, milk supply, reducing one’s risk for cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. They can also be used to boost immune systems, give us extra energy, and can even be used as a preventative measure for overall health. But with so much information online and in books, it can be hard to figure out what should be used, what may not work well, or what could be expected for side effects. Some herbs could even have negative reactions with other medications or may not be safe to take while pregnant or nursing.
With all of these different factors, where to begin with alternative medicine can be overwhelming. But there is help locally, in the way of an herbal consultation.
Soul Emporium in Keene is currently offering mini herbal consultations with Jen Knight, a Shamanic Medicine Woman and internationally accomplished healer. Owner of Spirit Light LLC and Spirit Light Botanicals, and the co-founder of Creating Sanctuary with Katina and Jen, Knight has over 23 years of experience in alternative and holistic healing. Additionally, she is an herbalist, reiki master teacher, shaman and psychic medium. She has worked with hundreds of clients with issues ranging from minor ailments to complex health problems.
These 30-minute mini sessions are held online on Wednesdays between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and on Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — by appointment only. Whether you are just looking for guidance or you need some specific suggestions on what should be used for a common ailment, Knight will use these consultations to find out what your needs are, and even help develop a custom herbal tea blend.
These consultations can be empowering for individuals who want to gain control of their health and wellness, as well as offer more options when it comes to treating ailments. The consultation can be helpful with sorting through the overabundance of information that can sometimes feel overwhelming.
During a consultation you will talk with Knight about your past and present health history as well as dietary and lifestyle practices. This discussion will allow her to assess underlying causes of illness and help her formulate a mixture of herbs that could be tailored to each individual or other family members. She will discuss the different herbs that may work well and some you may need and will also go over information on herbs that should be avoided, may not be helpful or could cause other issues. Once Knight creates a custom tea blend for one’s ailments, it will be available to ship, or arrangements can be made to pick it up right at Soul Emporium.
Suggested custom herbal tea blends specific to individuals have varying prices based on what herbs are being used and the quantity. Herbal tea blends are purchased directly from Soul Emporium, which has built its own herbal apothecary.
Given the wide variety of healing modalities Knight works with, she may offer additional suggestions to support wellness outside the field of herbalism. Depending on the complexity of one’s health issues, a 30-minute session may lead into a more extensive consultation session.
Not all health issues can be addressed in a mini session; it usually depends on what the issues are, health history and what medications are currently being taken.
To book a 30-minute mini session appointment, visit spiritlightsanctuary.abmp.com. For more information and other services Jen Knight offers, visit SpiritLightSanctuary.com or email Jen@SpiritLightSanctuary.com. For more information about Soul Emporium, located at 35 Main St., Keene, visit soulemporium.net or call (603) 354-3415.