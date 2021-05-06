The theme of this season’s An Evening of Dance performance from Keene State College’s theater and dance department was inspired by a pre-pandemic conversation. It just so happens that in the time of the pandemic, its concept is incredibly timely.
Re(Member): An Evening of Dance presented to the public virtually with livestreamed performances from the Redfern Arts Center’s Main Theatre starting this evening, May 6; Friday, May 7; and Saturday, May 8.
An Evening of Dance is an annual showcase of original dance work by students, faculty, and guest artists featuring a breadth of styles in contemporary modern dance.
Directed by Cynthia McLaughlin, Keene State Assistant Professor and Coordinator of Dance, Re[member]: An Evening of Dance will feature six new dance pieces.
McLaughlin’s “Waiting in Pieces” she said was inspired by a conversation over a cup of tea with a Keene State colleague in the film department with whom she wanted to start collaborating.
“(My colleague) said to me, ‘Sometimes I wish I was just a mind and not a body,’” said McLaughlin. “I said, ‘I’d rather be a body and not a mind.’ I thought there was something there.”
Two years later, the conversation had stuck with her.
“I thought about the mind/body dichotomy and about thinking through our bodies,” she said, adding that a staff member had visited a rehearsal recently and asked students what they thought about while dancing.
“They said, ‘We’re not thinking,’” said McLaughlin.
“Waiting in Pieces,” she explained, asks us to consider our own disembodiment, the ways we must re[member] our dismembered selves. It asks in what ways has our isolation fragmented our bodies, our spirit, and our places within our communities? What in our bodies, our lives, our communities needs to be remembered or dismembered? What have we forgotten?
She met with students once a week to discuss these concepts and share imagery to serve as a through-line for the evening of performances.
One section of the piece, called “the devotional,” is the result of discussions with students about the concept of creating an altar and reverence (religious and non-religious).
“It asks, ‘How does it feel to devote yourself to something with the body?’” she said.
It also incorporates medieval iconography and music based on the research McLaughlin did on these ideas. Four pieces from an album of medieval chants by a Capella group, Anonymous 4, are featured.
Scenic designer (and Keene State alumnus) Richard Ouellette worked with McLaughlin to create set elements for the piece, which she said will be staged like the set of a game show.
“It’s based on my thinking about the way I’ve felt disembodied, living on screens while being isolated,” she said.
Student pieces in An Evening of Dance include “Jellyfish Moonwalk” by Samantha Witham, which investigates the human form and the various connections that can be found in a space without physical contact.
“Zugzwang” by Lindsay Gibbons examines the analytic process behind making impossible decisions in a life altering, no-win situation; “Necessary Returns” by Sarah Lass explores transformation as a function of repetition; and “Maybe We’re a Blink” by Grace Lonergan considers the passing of time.
Re[Member]: An Evening of Dance also includes a piece, “Alighting Summits” by artist-in-residence Ellen Oliver, exploring the history of forest fires and ecological succession on Mount Monadnock. The work includes a film projection on hanging sculptures alongside seven student dancers shaping aluminum foil through movement and sound and invites us to consider how the Monadnock landscape holds memories of its visitors.
“I think it’s a visually-rich concert,” said McLaughlin. “There’s a lot that could capture and keep someone’s attention, even as a livestream.”
Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. each evening in the Redfern Arts Center’s Main Theatre, with a 2 p.m. matinee scheduled for Saturday, May 8. Tickets are free and in-person seats are offered only to the Keene State College community. At Keene State, a current COVID-19 testing wristband is required for entry into the building, and masks are required at all times. Reserved seating only; all patrons will be seated alone. The general public can access the performances as a free livestream performance; link is here: https://www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/stream/tad/
Tickets for in-person performances can be ordered by calling 358-2168 or online at keene.edu/arts/redfern.