Aaron Howland is still looking forward to the new year.
Howland, a Winchester native, lives in Hong Kong — where the Chinese New Year is a big deal.
“The Chinese New Year is the celebration of celebrations here,” Howland said in an email from Hong Kong. “The first three days are what Hong Kong considers a Public Holiday, but the actual celebrations technically go on longer, I think up to around 14 days.”
The holiday kicks off the new year in the traditional Chinese calendar. This year, it’s on February 1.
Howland grew up in Winchester, graduated Keene High School and attended Keene State College. He and his husband moved to Hong Kong from Seattle in 2018 for his husband’s work, he said.
In an email interview this month, Howland described his experiences of Chinese New Year in Hong Kong, and how it differs from American celebrations on New Year’s Eve.
“From my observations, Chinese New Year is about wishing wealth, prosperity and luck into the new year ahead,” he said.
Where many Americans spend their New Year’s Eve going out and partying, he said, the night before the Chinese New Year is the “night families gather to share a meal together to begin the new year.”
Hong Kong also recognizes January 1 as a public holiday, perhaps because of how many expats live there, but “it doesn’t hold the same weight as welcoming in the Lunar New Year,” he said.
Typically, a Chinese New Year in Hong Kong features “several festive events,” including a large parade, flower festivals and fireworks, he said. “But I think it’s mostly important for families and friends to gather.”
Howland recalled that he learned about some of the traditions while working at a store with a staff of mostly local residents.
One such tradition is the lion dance, in which dancers move about in a lion costume.
“The plaza where I worked hired the lion dancers to come and bless the businesses, and as the manager of the business, I got to invite the lion into the space and place a red packet into the ‘mouth’ of the lion,” he said. “There was also some ceremony of hanging a certain vegetable wrapped in red paper outside the shop, and the lion would jump up to ‘eat it’ and then spit it out after (I caught some of it!).”
Some traditions he’s still figuring out — like the red packets.
The complicated rules, Howland said, “are ones that I’ve still never fully grasped, but I’ll do my best to explain it: basically, you put money in a special red and gold envelope and give it to family, friends, colleagues, and others who perform services in your day-to-day life.”
But there’s a set of expectations about who gives and receives the envelopes, which “depends on your status and relationship to them.”
For instance, he said, he and his husband would give red packets to younger, unmarried friends, but not vice versa. A manager would give packets to his employees, but not his own boss. A phrase that translates roughly to “wishing you prosperity” is said when giving and receiving them.
“The fun is watching people scramble to the ATMs ahead of the new year, since you always want to give fresh bills to people,” he said.
The coronavirus pandemic has put something of a damper on the holiday. Normally, many expats travel out of the city — though Howland said he stayed during his first year, to see how the Chinese New Year was celebrated. This year, though, it’s shaping up to be time at home, or “staycations” in hotels.
“But we’ll make the most of it by trying to see some friends, have some delicious meals, and hand out as many red packets as possible,” he said. “It’s a big difference from two years ago when we could hop on a flight to the Philippines and come back without having to quarantine for three weeks, but it will do!”