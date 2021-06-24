An Accidental Book for an Extraordinary Time

There was never supposed to be any book.
Then again, a lot of things about 2020 weren’t supposed to be. After all, there wasn’t “supposed” to be a pandemic in the first place.
Twelve months earlier, in March of 2019, Zoë Wroten-Heinzmann and I launched Monadnock Underground (monadnockunderground.com) as an online journal of thought and spirit. The idea was to create a nexus of fresh creative writing in the Monadnock Region, and in the process to develop in ourselves and our friends the practice of writing regularly. Immediately, we received more submissions than we’d thought possible.
In the year that followed, we published dozens of original pieces – from cultural criticism to essays on permaculture, meditative musings to serial horror, nature poetry to gonzo satire. Many were from local writers and, crucially, many came from first-timers. We quickly decided to make the leap into print projects, cranking out two gorgeous glossy magazine-style anthologies and a slim paperback book of meditations.
Along the way, we formed new friendships and made new colleagues; a network of writers and other creators began to form. We began 2020 exuberant and energized, ready to take the whole thing to the next level. We would continue with the regular online publication and produce at least four high-quality print works, but 2020 – Year Two! – would be the year we took the whole thing live and in person. Release parties, live readings, writing workshops open to the public, collaborations with local theater companies, maybe even live variety shows with acting and music! The sky was the limit – until suddenly the limits came crashing down much, much closer to Earth.
It now seems fitting that we held our final event – a release party for our second print magazine hosted by the Peterborough Town Library – on March 6, when everybody more or less knew the lockdowns were coming, even if they were still a couple weeks away. We had held onto our dreams of memorable in-person events right up to the bitter end. But the fact remained that all we had planned was gone – what now?
It was broadly considered selfish at the time to be concerned about petty individual disappointments in the face of collective disaster and human loss, but all of us were concerned about such things. Very concerned. We know now that many of us were thrust into a sudden grief, an atypical sort of grief, a grief not for tangible things like people or possessions but for opportunities lost, for a near future that now would never be.
Personally, I did not take any of this very well. I had no idea what to do now. But as a lifelong writer, it eventually occurred to me that I could at least do that. So it was that in the wee morning hours on the Third Sunday of Lent, I opened a blank Word document and let myself pour out for three or four hours.
This was not supposed to be a book. There was no plan, no outline, not even a faint aspiration. I hadn’t even bothered to plot out in advance anything that I would write that night; this wasn’t even supposed to be a planned essay, much less a book. Vaguely, I imagined I might return to the document a few times a week for similar sessions, but only if I felt like it, and I wasn’t sure that I would. Maybe, best case scenario, I might occasionally compose a stray passage here or there that would be worth publishing in my semi-regular M/U column.
Afterward, I was glad for having done it. It didn’t make me “feel better” or anything so dramatic. No weight was lifted off of my shoulders. But it nonetheless felt like a worthwhile use of my time in that moment, and though what I’d written was no masterpiece, it actually wasn’t half bad.
A few days later, I returned to the document and did it again. A few days after that, I did it again. As the chaos associated with the collapse of what we all considered “normal life” accelerated and the increasing social isolation of indefinitely extended restrictions tightened like a vise around my neck, this rhythm – two or three sessions per week, almost always between one and four AM – somehow became self-sustaining.
I wrote about how maintaining any semblance of spiritual equilibrium or adhere to even the most basic routine of spiritual practice had come to feel like swimming against a very strong tide. I wrote about my constant frustration with the way people broadly (and specifically) were reacting to unfolding events, and I wrote about my constant frustration with myself for failing to feel compassion for the people reacting, for failing to have enough patience and kindness to be who I wanted to be, especially who I wanted to be in a catastrophe.
Still without a plan, still just sitting down to expel whatever happened to be within that night, I went on. More than once, I found myself announcing realizations and making resolutions in one session, and then spending the next session explaining how I’d immediately broken the resolutions and betrayed the insight. Soon, other themes began bubbling up from behind and beneath all the trying and failing and flailing. All of this was forcing me to examine closely my own value system, what was meant by family and friends, community and society, what was meant by meaning itself. Just what am I after in life? What is the role of faith in all of this, and what faith do I even possess to speak of?
I had initially titled the document “Lenten Thoughts,” but Easter came and went and I knew I wasn’t done. What I did know by that point – halfway through – was that I was in fact writing something. I still had no idea what that “something” was, no idea where exactly it came from or how it was going to end, nor did I have any desire to intentionally squeeze it into a particular shape. But it was clear something was taking shape, that each writing session had built on the one prior, not just sequentially but thematically, and so I continued on as I had been.
The shape continued to form. If during Lent I had let out all of my struggles and pain and doubt, let it out into the light, during Eastertide I came to describe (and experience) the effects of that shining light. I wrote of encounters with new magical teachers and (very) unexpected spiritual paths, and I wrote of my suspicions that perhaps these things were necessary, if painful, passageways that I had to go through in order to reach some sort of new phase in my life. I wrote of increasing, accelerating transcendence and synchronicity, of some very direct and powerful mystical experiences. I claimed no answers, no solutions, no great singular epiphany or message, and yet I wrote of how everything was now so different – not “out there” in the diseased world, but inside my own heart and mind. I attempted, at least, to write of a new sense of understanding and purpose I seemed out of nowhere to possess.
And all the while, I continued to write of my difficulty dealing with the tantrums and freak-outs of others and my ongoing struggle to react with compassion. I never did “figure out” that problem; it’s possible that some things are just ours to struggle with over a lifetime. On the morning of Pentecost, the dramatic conclusion of this series of non-ordinary time, I sat down to one final session, and when I was done, I knew I’d reached the end.
Often, it feels most accurate to say that the book wrote itself.
Life comes with many disruptions, big and small, with plans and opportunities laid waste all the time. It’s not always (or even usually) what we, in our infinite wisdom, chart out in advance that ultimately forms our stories, but what comes out when we are thwarted yet continue pushing forward anyway. Leaving this now-manuscript to sit for the next six months – wishing to make sure it wouldn’t feel dated or like some kind of pandemic journal that nobody wants to read – we scaled back our 2020 plans for Monadnock Underground and nonetheless continued on our course. Online publication continued apace, and we curated two themed anthologies for holiday season release – one volume of sci-fi and fantasy and one of spiritual writings. We returned to edit and publish what became This is Not Ordinary Time, and are at present putting together a third themed release, this time a book of crime and spy stories slated for late-July. More projects and plans are in the pipeline, and they’ll emerge as the obstructions and surprises of this world allow.
As for a year of vibrant public events – maybe 2022?
