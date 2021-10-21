Americans Who Tell the Truth at Mariposa

In today’s era of a constant search for the truth, Robert Shetterly’s portraits shine a light on it.
An exhibit of 39 of the artist’s portraits are part of a touring show, “Americans Who Tell the Truth,” on display through October 31 at Mariposa Museum. The nonprofit museum is dedicated to fostering understanding across perceived cultural barriers.
Since 2003, Shetterly’s portraits—he’s painted more than 250 for the show—have toured 26 states at venues ranging from university museums and grade school libraries to sandwich shops, the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City, the Superior Court in San Francisco, and now the Mariposa Museum.
Shetterly, born in Cincinnati in 1946, took some courses in drawing while pursuing a degree in English at Harvard University. At the time, he was also an activist during the Civil Rights and Anti-Vietnam War Movements. The courses changed the direction of his creative life.
After moving to Maine in 1970, he taught himself drawing, printmaking, and painting and illustrated widely. For 12 years he created the editorial page drawings for The Maine Times newspaper, illustrated National Audubon’s children’s newspaper Audubon Adventures, and illustrated 30 books.
“Americans Who Tell the Truth” honors citizens who have worked for social, environmental, and economic fairness.
As the Iraq War was on the horizon, Shetterly was convinced political, military and media figures were lying about the reasons for it, so he surrounded himself with Americans, as outlined in his artist statement, “whom he trusted and respected, those who had struggled to uphold fundamental ideals.”
He could have written down their names, he explains in the statement, but it wouldn’t have engaged him in the creative process of respect and recognition and commitment to do something about what he viewed as a criminal war as would painting a portrait.
To paint a good portrait, he explains, one must concentrate to discover a likeness that not only looks like the person but radiates something essential from that unique individual employing an artistic medium that accomplishes something no others can.
“The way he’s taking that on as artist, as you view paintings you have a similar experience,” said Mariposa Museum director, Karla Hostetler of the exhibit, which she said moves mostly chronologically through the three floors of the museum. The show is one of the largest presentations of portraits ever displayed at Mariposa Museum.
The exhibit has given Shetterly an opportunity to speak with children and adults all over the country about the necessity of dissent in a democracy, the obligations of citizenship, sustainability, U.S. history, and of course, telling the truth for a fully functioning democracy.
“It’s a perfect antidote if you’re feeling despair that problems are too big and too complicated to solve,” said Karla Hostetler, Mariposa Museum director. “These people portrayed are ordinary people with an extraordinary dedication to something. It reminds us change really can occur.”
The list of those portrayed in the exhibit at the museum are from all different sectors of life, she went on: writers, activists, artists, attorneys and cooks among them.
“It’s amazing how it all intersects,” she said. “I think that’s the point, that everything is interconnected and we need to look at that.”
Among those intersectionalities portrayed on the list are Jane Addams, a leader of the peace movement and in the struggle for women’s suffrage; and her contemporary, Ida Wells, co-founder of the NAACP and an investigative journalist who wrote against lynchings in the South.
A local face in the list of portraits is the late Doris “Granny D” Haddock, who lived in Dublin, known for her walk across America in support of campaign finance reform (1999-2000). Her trip, begun shortly before her 89th birthday, lasted 14 months, and covered 3,200 miles.
Groupings of Shetterly’s portraits travel in different configurations and can be tailored to accompany specific educational programs.
Programming at the museum (in its 25th year) inspired by the show after it closes is in the works.
“Americans Who Tell the Truth” will be on display through October 31 at Mariposa Museum, 26 Main Street, Peterborough.