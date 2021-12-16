The Five and Dime era seems like a very very long time ago. From the late 1800’s through the 1970’s, those iconic “Five and Dime” stores lined our beautiful Main Street in Keene; J.J. Newberry Co., M.H. Fishman Co, and my favorite Woolworth’s. My last clear memory of shopping at our Keene Woolworth’s was in the early 1970’s. It was Christmastime and I was a young girl with a couple of dollars and I wanted to buy a present for my mom. I can still remember walking in the doors of the Keene Woolworth’s at what was 46-48 Main Street. The first thing that my eye and nose would notice was the soda fountain on the left side of the store. It had about 12 stools at the counter with lovely ladies in their aprons behind it busy preparing delicious plates of what looked like home cooked food. I couldn’t wait to have a chocolate milk shake and hoped I’d have 25 cents left to buy one. I can still remember all the Christmas decorations and piles of things that glistened. I headed right for where the cosmetics were displayed and found just what I was looking for; Bath Powder with a velour powder puff by Max Factor. They came in blue and pink plastic round containers with a cover. A few weeks ago I was in the Melamine Cup in Jaffrey and asked Kari Lindstrom about them. She didn’t have any but wouldn’t you know, a few days later she contacted me and had found one exactly like the one I remembered buying my mom!
F.W. Woolworth was the founder of the five and dime store and chain stores that grew to become a multi-million dollar business. In the late 1870’s Frank Woolworth worked in a small grocery store when he came up with the idea to set up a table and fill it with unsold merchandise with a sign that said anything on the table 5 cents. The shoppers went crazy for it. Frank Winfield Woolworth opened his first store on February 22, 1879 as “Woolworth’s Great Five Cent Store”. He began with $410 worth of items and nothing sold for more than 5 cents. Woolworth’s was one of the first American retailers to put the merchandise in front of the customer rather than relying on a store clerk to help them select it (in early shopping years, all retailers kept merchandise behind the counter and the customer had to ask to view it).
Woolworth’s became known as America’s Christmas Store long before I was born. In 1880, Frank Woolworth reluctantly bought twelve dozen cheap Christmas Decorations which ended up selling out in a few hours. Each year he would double his purchase of holiday items and each year he would still not have enough for the droves of shoppers that bustled into his stores seeking Christmas treasures. Many of the tree decorations sold throughout the early years and into the 1960’s were glass and hand made overseas in Germany.
And so began the era of the five and dime store success. F.W. Woolworth’s headquarters was in New York City with the tallest skyscraper in the world until 1930. By 1904 there were 120 stores in 21 states all the way to Colorado and quickly grew to 319 stores. Soon Mr. Woolworth merged his corporation with four rival chains and boasted nearly 600 stores from coast to coast. The shoppers just could not get enough of what he had to sell and by 1929 there were over 2200 stores. Each store was given a number and became known by it. ‘F.W. Woolworth made his money not by selling a little for a lot, but by selling a lot for a little’. The Woolworth’s lunch counter, featured in most stores, became as iconic as the store itself. A genius way to draw yet more shoppers into the store. When asking my friends and family what they remember most about the Keene Woolworth’s, the reply was always “I remember the lunch counter!”
Like with all things, cost of merchandise goes up not down and the five and dime had to increase it prices at some point along the way. Included in a 1971 Keene Sentinel ad for Woolworth’s Christmas shopping are “fine leather billfolds or gloves and mittens for $1.29, Christmas wrap 77 cents, and Woolworth’s Luncheon Special … ¼ lb. all beef hamburger on a toasted bun, french fried potatoes, tomato slices or lettuce, choice of beverage with gelatin gems or ice cream with chocolate sauce ALL FOR $1.19.
Wow, sure wish we had those prices back now.................. The Good Old Days!
I stopped by the Keene Senior Center one day after everyone had just finished their lunch and had the opportunity to ask “who remembers Woolworth’s?!” The smiles and the words came quickly “loved the lunch counter, they had the best hot dog in town”; “I use to take my daughter there when she was little and we would shop and then get an ice cream”; “I was a sales clerk at the Claremont Woolworth’s!”; I worked summers at the Laconia Woolworth’s!; “Woolworth’s used to decorate their Christmas windows so beautifully! It was like a competition between the main street stores in downtown Keene!”
Our Aunt Kim Lewis of Swanzey clearly remembers being a one year newly wed with our uncle Donny in 1961 and buying their first Christmas Tree ornaments at Woolworth’s in Keene. A box of six blue bulbs to hang on their first Christmas tree together. Uncle Donny has passed away but Aunt Kim still has those, now light blue, bulbs in the same box and hangs them up every December.
Throughout the years, the nostalgia of times past has created many wonderful memories and a certain romance. The five and dime was included as part of that heart felt romanticism. The late Nancy Griffith captured it in her song, Love at the Five and Dime:
“Rita was sixteen years, hazel eyes and chestnut hair
She made the Woolworth counter shine
And Eddie was a sweet romancer, and a darn good dancer
And they’d waltz the aisles of the five and dime”
Woolworth’s became the most successful American and international five-and-dime businesses, setting trends and creating the modern retail model that stores follow worldwide today. Our Woolworth’s store in Keene closed sometime in the 1980’s. I, like many, miss it dearly.... I guess I know what I’m giving my mom for Christmas this year!
