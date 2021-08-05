Alternative Beers

There are certainly some very interesting and unique flavors out there in the beer community.
The world of craft beers has grown greatly in the past 10 or so years and with this, we’ve seen quite a bit of creativity with crafts beers being brewed by small, local breweries. Each brewery is trying to get their beer to stand out from the next.
Aside from ales, pilsners, porters and lagers, there are some other types of beer that have been piquing people’s interest.
Milkshake beer
This type of beer is made from a combination of milk sugar or lactose and fruit. The combination of those ingredients creates a smooth, creamy beer.
Hemp beer
This is a form of beer that is infused with elements of the cannabis plant, but it is not brewed from hemp directly. Usually a hemp product like seeds is added later in the process to add the flavor.
Sour beer
As its name suggests, this beer has a sour flavor. Sour beer is intentionally acidic or tart. This beer is wildly popular because of their fun and crazy flavor combinations.
Stouts
There are many different types of stout beer, such as oatmeal, milk and imperial, but some other types such as coffee or peanut butter are becoming popular. These flavors are added to enhance and darken the beer’s flavor.
The Monadnock Region is teaming with breweries and each has something for everyone. If you’re looking for something different, or you’ve found you don’t like the taste of an average beer, it might be fun to try a new or unique beer at a brewery near you. Below is just a small example of the different offerings from local breweries in Cheshire County.
Branch and Blade of 17 Bradco St., Keene offers a beer called Go Love Yourself, which is an IPA sour. It has a flavor similar to a creamsicle, but with a sour kick. This beer is made from an IPA base and fermented with a blend of their house IPA yeast and sour yeast.
They also have a couple other interesting sour beers. Electric Watercoolers 2, which is made with blackberries and black currants. You’ll find flavors of cheesecake and white chocolate in this beer, and Electric Love: Double the Fruit, which is made with lactose, raspberry and blackberry.
Elm City Brewing Company on 222 West St., in Keene brews a beer called Lemon Parade which is a sour-fruited beer, brewed with lemon peel and lactose and conditioned on raspberries and Meyer lemons. This beer is tart and slightly sweet.
Granite Roots Brewing on 244 North Main St., in Troy offers a nice selection of beer, some of which are made with local berries from their farm, Monadnock Berries. Their Ribbon Reflector is a sour-fruited beer made with real raspberries and blackberries. They also have a unique coffee-stout called Java Roots which is a stout mixed with a blend of roasted coffee beans from Barrington Coffee of Lee, Mass.
The Outlaw Brewing Company of 215 Scotland Road in Winchester brews a cream ale called N.A.K.E.D. Cream Ale. This beer is light and sweet with a hint of blackberry. They also have a couple stouts that stand out. A chocolate stout they call Thank You Chocolate Stout. This oatmeal stout is made with chocolate rye in the mash, and a peanut butter stout called Yes Please. This is a white stout that has a full peanut butter flavor. If you want to get wild, you can order the chocolate stout and the peanut butter stout together, for a twist on a peanut butter cup.
Did somebody say beer slushies?
Frogg Brewing of 108 Main St., in Marlborough has beer slushies! One of which is made from their Strong Frogg beer which is tequila barrel aged and made with lime puree. Another beer that stands out is a Berliner weisse they call Hop Tart. This sour-fruited beer is made with raspberry and cranberry puree.
Post and Beam Brewing of 40 Main St., in Peterborough also has a Berliner weisse called Jelly Bones which is made with peaches and plums.
West LA Beer Company at 647 West Swanzey Road in West Swanzey offers a gose style beer called Malibu Dreams. This beer is made with sour conditioned soursop, guava, pineapple, lime and sea salt.
Nye Hill Farm at 250 Middletown Road in Roxbury offers Sour Goat, a kettle sour plus a ginger porter and a maple coffee porter for an eclectic blend of alterna-brews.