Almost Turkey Time!

It’s that time of year when we dream of a fragrant, savory, golden bird to carve and enjoy with family — that’s right, Thanksgiving is nearly upon us. If you want to feature that delectable centerpiece on your family’s table while also supporting your local farmers — and in a sustainable fashion — you have several options for this year’s turkey.
Mark Florenz, owner of Archway Farm in Keene, primarily raises pigs and sells pork products. This year, he decided to do meat birds, including chickens and about 20 turkeys.
“It can be a tough market,” he said, noting this is why he is one of only a handful of area farms selling the Thanksgiving birds. “It’s driven by one holiday and you have to process [the birds] yourself.”
He raised the turkeys, which arrived in July, on the same basic formula he feeds the pigs.
“We grind and mix our own grains and put in different minerals,” he said. He also uses a rotational grazing method with a mobile coop. His turkeys, which he processed late last month, are on the small side — about 10 to 15 pounds. Local fresh turkey, he said, costs about $5 to $6 a pound.
As far as cooking your Thanksgiving turkey, Florenz noted the biggest challenge is keeping the meat moist while cooking.
“I do a dry salt brine a couple days before [cooking],” he said, which keeps it from drying out. “People should do their research but just be careful not to overcook it.”
While pigs will always be the primary focus at Archway Farm, Florenz plans to continue raising turkeys. He also sells products from other farms at his store. “We’re trying to become a resource for local meats,” he said.
To order, call (603) 352-3198 or stop by the farm at 183 Arch St.
Several other local sources have turkeys available as well.
Abenaki Springs Farm at 188 Upper Walpole Road in Walpole is now accepting orders for free-range, pastured fresh turkeys (fed 100 percent organic grain supplement and processed at the farm) available for pick up fresh Nov. 21 through 25. Frozen turkeys are also available. The farm has about 70 birds ranging from 10 to more than 20 pounds. A $25 deposit is needed to be placed on the list. Call (603) 209-7100 or (603) 499-3223, email info@abenakispringsfarm.com, or send a check made payable to Abenaki Springs Farm, 188 Upper Walpole Road, Walpole N.H., 03608 to reserve.
Wild Carrot Farm, at 511 Upper Dummerston Road in Brattleboro (with Fair Winds Farm), has turkeys free-ranged in a rotational grazing system (and fed organic grain made in Vermont) through its pastures and vegetable fields where they feed on foraged plants, insects and vegetable scraps. Turkeys will be available for pickup fresh on Nov. 23. Sizes can be estimated beforehand, but not exact until they are processed on the farm the day before you receive it. The cost is $6 per pound. Call (802) 579-1261 or email wildcarrotfarm@gmail.com to place an order.
Rebop Farm, an organic farm at 1320 Sunset Lake Road in Brattleboro, sells pastured turkeys (12 to 24 pounds) at $5 a pound. You can make a $25 deposit via PayPal on the farm’s website (rebopfarm.com). For more information, call (802) 365-1974 or email rebopfarm@gmail.com.
Mayfair Farm at 31 Clymers Drive in Harrisville no longer raises turkeys but works with a farmer in Massachusetts to offer customers complete Thanksgiving meals from its online farm store. Not only can you order a dinner for one with 12 ounces of pastured turkey, you can also order it with all of the trimmings — stuffing, gravy, cranberries and pumpkin pie for dessert. Or you can order larger portions by the side dish. Orders (which need to be picked up at the farm the week of Thanksgiving) need to be in by Nov. 11. Visit mayfairfarmnh.com to reserve.
The Monadnock Food Co-op in downtown Keene offers a substantial Thanksgiving dinner menu, again with all of the fixings. Turkey comes from a few different farms, including Stonewood Farm in Orwell, Vt. You can order sides, too… everything from maple-glazed yams to roasted butternut squash, and end with a pie from The Saxy Chef in Marlborough, N.H. Order and pre-pay at monadnockfood.coop/co-op-updates/thanksgiving.