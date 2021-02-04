All You Need is Love… and Fondue

"All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” Charles M. Schulz
A meal that’s a bit over the top and out of the everyday norm doesn’t hurt either, especially on Valentine’s Day. This cupid-controlled holiday typically sees couples sharing romantic dinners at their favorite restaurants or enjoying a fun night on the town. This year, however, the pandemic is playing a role. But that doesn’t mean a lovely, romantic dinner date is out of the question; it’ll just involve a bit more creativity.
First step: determine the type of food you and your sweetie would like. A simple chicken dinner or one with flair? Maybe a vegetarian dish. Perhaps you want to go a bit more extravagant with a seafood meal. No matter what you choose, there is certainly no shortage of interesting, unique recipes online. At my house this year, fondue will be on the Valentine’s Day menu — thanks in part to the fondue set I’m told my grandparents used when entertaining friends in the 1960s.
Based on a not-so-sneaky mission to find out my boyfriend’s thoughts on the food-choice matter and determine exactly what our laid-back feast will consist of, I did a little research online. If you’re looking for something a bit more laid back and with a funky vibe, fondue will be the way to go.
Now go light some candles, pour a couple glasses of wine, and enjoy your romantic feast.
Surf and Turf Fondue
simpleseasonal.com/recipes/meat-eggs-dairy/cheese/surf-and-turf-cheese-fondue
Ingredients
Fondue
- 1½ cups shredded, aged gouda cheese
- 1½ cup shredded gruyere cheese
- 1 cup shredded fontina cheese
- 2 Tbsp corn starch
- 1 clove garlic
- 1¼ cup dry white wine
- 1 tsp fresh minced thyme
- black pepper to taste
Dippers
- Asparagus trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- Baby red potatoes
- Filet mignon (or steak cut of choice)
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- salt and pepper to taste
- White shrimp (cooked, peeled, deveined)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400 °F. Steam the asparagus for 4 to 10 minutes, until tender (do not overcook). Steam the potatoes, whole, for 20 to 30 minutes until they are fork-tender, but not soft. Allow them to cool for 5 minutes and then cut in half or in quarters (depending on their size) so that they are an appropriate size for dipping. Brush the filet mignon with olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Heat a frying pan or stove top griddle over medium heat until the pan is hot. Add the filet to the pan and cook for 5 to 7 minutes on each side until it reaches an internal temperature of 130 °F to 140 ° depending on how done you like your steak. Let the steak rest for 5 minutes and then cut into thin slices before serving. Defrost shrimp in a colander, under cold water for 5 minutes. Next, wrap them in aluminum foil and place them on a baking sheet; heat in preheated oven for 3 to 5 minutes right before serving.
To make the fondue: Toss the shredded cheese with 2 Tbsp of cornstarch. Cut the garlic in half and rub the inside of the fondue pot with it, taking care not to leave any pieces behind. Gently simmer white wine over low heat, then slowly stir in the shredded cheese until it is completely incorporated and creamy. Gently turn up the heat as needed. Stir in 1 tsp of fresh thyme and black pepper to taste. Transfer to a warmed fondue pot and adjust the temperature as needed. Serve immediately.