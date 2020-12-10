In the words of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” “the world turned upside down” this year. Connection, closeness and intimacy is restricted, and the world as we know it continues to change drastically amid the pandemic. With this brings changes to how MoCo Arts provides dance, young arts and theatre classes to their students.
These art forms are so often about expressing the connection between people. Figuring out how to do that while staying socially distanced with masks has been no simple task. The dance, young arts and theater programs have shifted in how they are producing shows this year. Marty Hennum, MoCo Arts’ artistic director of theater, along with other staff, have created an alternative way to educate and make theater experiences worthwhile for students.
“We sort of have to reinvent the wheel for our theater shows this year,” Hennum said. “Many of the normal shows we would put on weren’t available to us, so we made our own.”
And make their own they have. This semester, MoCo is producing five shows, with four of those being original material written by MoCo staff, in collaboration with the students themselves. This has given the students the incredible opportunity to see the creative process behind writing and producing a show.
Theater and dance teacher Kristen Leach penned two musicals for MoCo’s theater students this semester. She wrote and directed the elementary musical this fall, an original show entitled “Presents.com.” This was the first opportunity to test the in-person rehearsal process, and luckily, it was a complete success. The show rehearsed once a week beginning in September and was pre-recorded a week before MoCo Arts released it to the public. Filming is a whole new medium that’s different from theater, which gave new learning opportunities for staff and students on how to create a show for film.
“Anywhere in the World” is the second show written and directed by Leach, which will be released on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. This show was rehearsed in person and also prerecorded. This new musical tells the tale of Ellie, who mistakenly downloads an obscure app on her phone and discovers that it magically teleports the user to anywhere in the world. This fast-paced, exciting musical theater experience offers many opportunities for middle-schoolers, both in-person and remotely. Leach created this show based on current events.
“Because the show travels anywhere in the world,” she said, “we can use technology and different Zoom backgrounds to convey where the story is taking place.”
The middle school play students had their performance released this past weekend, where they performed “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon: Stay at Home Edition,” by Don Zolidis. This show was directed by Laura Carbonneau and rehearsed and performed over Zoom. This show brings to life the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm and turns them on their heads. Catapulted online in this fast-paced, rollicking ride, two narrators and several actors attempt to combine all of the brothers’ 209 stories. Carbonneau enjoys directing Zoom productions as it is often more accessible for students to take part.
“The unique part about Zoom shows is that shyer kids feel more comfortable expressing themselves and being active in their own spaces,” Carbonneau said.
The final two shows of the semester are performed by the high school play and musical theater students. Bridget Beirne and Tom Frey direct the high school play and have also been rehearsing over Zoom. They used this online platform as an educational tool to teach the language and performance styles of Shakespeare. Called the Shakespeare Project, it’s an original evening of Shakespeare pieces arranged and interpreted by the actors. Famous excerpts from “Hamlet,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Henry V,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and more combine in a one-of-a-kind performance driven by the characters themselves, as well as the actor’s connection to them, through a fun and mischievous pop culture lens.
According to Beirne, “the beautiful and albeit challenging aspect of a Zoom rehearsal is that there can be delays, which is not as rhythmic as we know Shakespeare to be. Students have to really listen and connect with each other for the story to work, which is so important when acting.”
One rarely associates food and fine cuisine with theater, unless you’re the students of the high school musical at MoCo Arts. “Gourmet Cabaret” is a food-themed cabaret-style show featuring scenes, songs, dances and more.
“We wanted to do something light and food has become such a source of comfort and importance to us through this pandemic,” said show Director Marty Hennum. “We thought it would be a great theme for our show.”
Surprisingly, there is a sizable amount of material already in existence featuring the tasty subject, with songs from musicals including “Waitress,” “RENT,” “She Loves Me,” “Something Rotten,” “Oliver,” “Hello Dolly!” and “Sweeney Todd.” Students have had the creative experience of choosing their own material to perform as well as costuming, and light and set designing, which has been a great educational bonus to the class.
This winter, MoCo’s Young Arts Storytime Theatre will be performing “Where the Sidewalk Ends.” It will feature short stories and poems by Shel Silverstein. MoCo Arts school of dance will also be performing its annual “Time to Dance” repertory show, prerecorded at Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College.
“These kids want to be together and just want to be with their friends who enjoy doing the same thing: performing and creating,” Hennum said. “We are lucky that we can provide them with those opportunities at MoCo.”
MoCo Arts is thankful for the theater, dance and young arts teachers and producers for discovering new and inventive ways of providing educational and entertaining experiences for students. Although things look slightly different, MoCo is so happy to be providing opportunities for the arts education of the youth of the Monadnock Region.
MoCo Arts’ shows this semester are available to watch via the online streaming site, Vimeo.com, found through MoCo’s on-demand page. For more information about these performances, visit moco.org, email info@moco.org, or call (603) 357-2100.