All Aboard: Running Trains is Still Alive

Matthew Callahan, known to his friends as Mr. Tinker Train, watched his father catch the railroading bug, converting their basement room into a train room filled with intricately painted miniatures. Eventually the family opened BC Enterprises, Inc., a hobby shop that sold and repaired model trains in Gardner, MA for 25 years. Callahan now runs the business, on commission, out of his own home-based workshop in Keene, where he is one of only a dozen of his kind, repairing and refurbishing high end model trains for enthusiasts. Some of these trains, made from copper are worth upwards of a $1000 a car. But you don’t need to invest a small fortune to take part in this hobby, there are affordable options and generous opportunities to take a seat at this cultural pastime.
Model trains were first introduced in the early twentieth century. The Lionel train company introduced an electric train in 1900 intended as an attractive display piece for toy stores. The models attracted immediate attention, and the festive displays were commonly associated with the holidays. The company soon realized there was a market for the models. During the peak post-war years of the 1950s, the company sold $25 million worth of trains per year. Toy trains were reflective of the allure and promise of progress, and as technology advanced expanding the highway system and moving into air travel, trains lost ground in the crowded toy market. But even if model trains are not as ubiquitous a toy as they once were, they continue to hold an enduring place both in the hearts of collectors young and old and in the greater American cultural psyche.
The first model trains, known as the O Model, were larger than many of the models commonly purchased today. O-27 is what most children were running around the Christmas tree pre-WWII. In the 1960s and 1970s, a smaller model, the HO was created. The even smaller N scale, and micro Z scale followed. The Z scale allows a whole train set-up to be contained in the confines of a briefcase, a secret universe. Trains made by different brands, but the same size, often can be combined on the same track. “It all comes down to coupler compatibility,” said Callahan.
Whether for a child or a child-at-heart, choosing a train set, is really all about scale, explained Callahan. He recommends looking at the future home of the train and making decisions based on space availability. Is your space a tucked away corner? A table? A whole room? Next steps involve going to a reputable hobby shop. In our neck of the woods, Callahan recommended talking with Steven Levy, owner of Toy City in Keene. Whatever you do, he said, avoid the battery plastic sets you might see advertised around the holidays.
“It might last a season, if that,” said Callahan.
Instead of spending $100 on a throw away item, he suggested investing $300 on a good electric train set, that he believes will last at least 10 years.
Trains, as all physical things, require maintenance, and Callahan suggested paying close attention to the tracks. Even natural elements in the air can build up on the nickel-plated rails and good electrical conductivity is what makes the trains run. His magic trick? To run an eraser over the rails, or even very fine sandpaper. The cleaner the track, the better your train will run.
While model trains are often associated with Christmas, trains are meant to be run and benefit from a permanent spot. During the pandemic, Callahan encouraged his customers to run their trains. Stuck inside, the trains not only provided a distraction, their movement in space provided a helpful mental life.
“They told me it was therapeutic,” said Callahan.
Winter can be confining, snow and ice narrowing our normal routines. Sometimes it is our budgets that do so, preventing us from visiting friends and family far away. Conducting a model train can make the world feel more manageable. It may be a toy, but it is a physical experience.
“Running trains: it’s not virtual, it’s a real-life experience,” said Callahan “You have real time control.”
Over the years, Callahan saw the decline in all modeling at his hobby shop, the influence he believes of screens on play time, but upstairs in his workshop in downtown Keene, and in many other spaces big and small, “running the live trains is still alive,” he said.
Connect with Trains:
Buy Trains: Toy City in Keene, 133 Key Rd., Keene, NH 03431, a selection on HO, N Scale, and O Scale Trains, Tracks and Scenery.
See Trains: The Railroad Hobby Show, January 28 and 29, 2023, Eastern States Expo, West Springfield, MA. The largest railroad hobby trade show in America, featuring 400,000 square feet of exhibitions. Callahan described the event as akin “to led zeppelin comin’ around” and advised “if you go to one train show, that is the one to go to.”
Talk Trains: Monadnock Model Railroad Club, NH. Connect through Facebook. Also holds an annual Fall show in Peterborough, NH.
Read about Trains: ‘George Corey’s Boston and Maine’ published by Boston and Maine Railroad Historical Society, features photographs and stories of the B and M from the 1930s through the 1980s. The B and M was critical to the development of New England towns, like Keene. The historical imagery gives you something to consider on your next snowy hike down rail trail.
