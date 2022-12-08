All Aboard: Running Trains is Still Alive
BigStock

Matthew Callahan, known to his friends as Mr. Tinker Train, watched his father catch the railroading bug, converting their basement room into a train room filled with intricately painted miniatures. Eventually the family opened BC Enterprises, Inc., a hobby shop that sold and repaired model trains in Gardner, MA for 25 years. Callahan now runs the business, on commission, out of his own home-based workshop in Keene, where he is one of only a dozen of his kind, repairing and refurbishing high end model trains for enthusiasts. Some of these trains, made from copper are worth upwards of a $1000 a car. But you don’t need to invest a small fortune to take part in this hobby, there are affordable options and generous opportunities to take a seat at this cultural pastime.

Model trains were first introduced in the early twentieth century. The Lionel train company introduced an electric train in 1900 intended as an attractive display piece for toy stores. The models attracted immediate attention, and the festive displays were commonly associated with the holidays. The company soon realized there was a market for the models. During the peak post-war years of the 1950s, the company sold $25 million worth of trains per year. Toy trains were reflective of the allure and promise of progress, and as technology advanced expanding the highway system and moving into air travel, trains lost ground in the crowded toy market. But even if model trains are not as ubiquitous a toy as they once were, they continue to hold an enduring place both in the hearts of collectors young and old and in the greater American cultural psyche.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.