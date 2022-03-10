Alex Minasian Quartet at Park Theatre

JAFFREY—Growing up in rural Hudson, N.H., pianist Alex Minasian wasn’t exposed to much jazz music. He did have a grandfather who was an amateur trumpet player—and led him down the path to
becoming a successful jazz musician.
Minasian will bring his jazz quartet from New York City to The Park Theatre stage this Friday, March 11.
He said his grandfather, Vahan Minasian, would play jazz for him and bring over different instruments for him to try, including a keyboard.
“I gravitated to piano and 4, 5 and 6,” he said, particularly the playing of swing player Erroll Garner, although he was first drawn to Billy Joel’s music. He began to take lessons at that time and his family purchased an upright piano.
At age 12, an elementary school music teacher and jazz saxophone player (and family friend), Nick Goumas, introduced him to the music of John Coltraine and Miles Davis. He also recommended Minasian take lessons with jazz musician Miles Donahue (of Lowell, MA), who taught him improvisation.
Then came a series of gigs at doo-wop concerts around New England (thanks to a connection of this father’s), including serving as the keyboard player for Little Anthony and the Imperials.
Minasian said the most significant element in his development as a musician was attending a two-week summer camp for two years at Skidmore Jazz Institute while he was in high school.
“There were kids there from all over the country,” said Minasian. “Trombone Shorty was one of the students and Sullivan Fortner. Hearing these kids play was eye-opening. I wanted to go to the next level.”
The 37-year-old headed to New York University, where he earned two music degrees and worked to establish himself as a versatile pianist and educator in several musical genres. As a pianist, he studied with some of the greatest pianists in jazz history, including Hank Jones, Don Friedman, and James Williams, and has performed in most of the country’s most famous jazz rooms, such as Birdland, the Blue Note, Cafe Carlyle, Jazz @ Lincoln Center, the Village Vanguard, and the Apollo Theater.
Minasian calls himself a bebop jazz piano player, naming Hank Jones as one of his mentors.
In 2013, Minasian formed the Hanky Panko Trio along with Canadian bassist Brandi Disterheft and veteran drummer Steve Williams to honor Jones. The trio is featured in Season 2 of the Netflix show, “Orange Is The New Black.” They have performed at the Montreal Jazz Festival with Sheila Jordan, and as a trio at the Istanbul Jazz Festival; and Minasian’s trio has a weekly residency at the Iconic New York Restaurant Tavern on the Green.
He has shared the stage with such legends as James Ingram, Arturo Sandoval, ?UESTLOVE, Marylin McCoo, Curtis Fuller, Hank Jones, and with such jazz greats as Brian Lynch, Billy Pierce, Kenny Washington, Annie Ross, Sheila Jordan, Gary Bartz, and Hugh Masekela.
Minasian was the last pianist for National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master, Little Jimmy Scott, and is the pianist and musical director for the renowned jazz singer, Mark Murphy. He also performs as pianist and musical director for singer, actor, songwriter, and musical historian Billy Vera and his 18-piece big band.
Minasian’s quartet features bassist Vince Dupont, also from Minasian’s hometown of Hudson;
world-renowned percussionist (who played with such artists as Sonny Rollins) and head of percussion at Berklee College of Music, Yoron Israel; and saxophone player, Bill Pierce (who’s played with such artists as Wynton Marsalis) and former chair of the woodwind department at Berklee.
The concert program at the Park Theatre should satisfy all music lovers.
“We’ll play some bebop jazz standards, some American songbook standards—and some hard-hitting jazz,” said Minasian.
Alex Minasian brings his quartet of jazz talent from New York to Jaffrey’s Park Theatre stage on Friday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Park Theatre’s Eppes Auditorium, 19 Main Street. The theater’s new lounge will be open for beer and wine 90 minutes before showtime.
Tickets are $20 to $30 and can be ordered at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at 603-532-8888.