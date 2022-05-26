His stage name is a testament to his love of tradition, but Alex Cuba prides himself on having firmly planted his roots while taking flight to new musical heights every day.
He’ll make a stop on his tour to perform this Friday, May 27, at The Colonial Performing Arts Center’s SHOWROOM.
Cuba, born Alexis Puentes, was born in Cuba, the son of respected guitarist and music teacher, Valentin Puentes. He joined his father’s group of 24 young guitarists and began playing guitar when he was only 6 years old.
“My father was an encyclopedia of Cuban music,” said Cuba in a recent phone interview with ELF. “I learned the rules of tradition very early in life. I learned to look deep, from the roots.”
At 14, he went to see a band from Havana perform in his hometown, where he saw the electric bass being played for the first time.
“When I saw that, music wasn’t the same for me anymore,” he said. “It was time to creatively open my wings and not be tied to tradition.”
It was that defining moment that led him to study electric and upright bass and begin touring and recording, nationally and internationally, drawing from a variety of influences (pop, rock and soul) and blending it all with Latin rhythms and melodies to develop a unique style.
“I’m not a simple chords kind of guy; I like juicy harmony,” he said.
When he started, he began to remove traditional Latin instruments, like the calves and piano, from his music.
“For a Cuban musician, it takes a tremendous amount of courage,” he said. “I made a huge step into a whole different world but without losing the essence (of Cuban music). But when I started letting go of the rules, that’s when I was in demand. I needed to see both sides to create the way I wanted to create.”
After a move to Canada (where he met his wife) in the late ‘90s, he released his debut album as a solo artist in 2004. “Humo de Tobaco” earned him a Juno Award for World Music Album of the Year, and he was given the award a second time in recognition of his second album, “Agua Del Pozo.”
Subsequent albums earned him Latin Grammy Awards, a BMI Latin Award and Grammy Award nominations, and projects with such pop artists as Nelly Furtado and Jason Mraz. \
During the pandemic, Cuba said he began to “fall into a black cloud” when all of his U.S. tour dates were canceled.
He began to think musicians would stop performing indefinitely when he received an email from CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) radio asking for musicians to send in recordings for a show.
“I camped in the corner of my living room and started recording,” he said, working with distractions like his neighbor repairing and running his truck. He sent the recording, a version of “Just the Two of Us,” to the station late one night.
“I got an email the next morning (from a staff member at the radio station) saying the song brought tears to their eyes,” he said. “I did it my way, and I mixed in some Spanish.”
Next came an album—he also recorded it in his living room in November of 2021.
“I didn’t want the album to be the album that came out of pandemic; people know me for positive music,” he said. So, he started reaching out to singers to collaborate on the project.
The result, “Mendó,” his eighth studio album, took home the 2022 Grammy for best Latin Pop Album. It was Alex Cuba’s fourth nomination and first Grammy win.
“I couldn’t believe how the album came together,” he said. “I’m so grateful to music for keeping me inspired and focused.”
He was also surprised when after he performed a show recently in New York City, audience members approached him to tell him how his music affected them.
“People broke into tears in front of me,” he said. “They said I saved them during the pandemic and thanked me.”
Interestingly, Cuba didn’t begin singing until he came to Canada.
“Your voice needs to be like a trumpet to lead a band (in Cuba),” he said, while his vocal style is soft and soulful.
That’s why creating his original sound was so important.
“At the bottom of everything, I am a singer/songwriter,” he said. “I’m glad I can communicate in a powerful way.”
Alex Cuba performs this Friday, May 27, at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Performing Arts Center’s SHOWROOM, 20 Commercial Street, Keene. Tickets are $23 ($26 at the door) and can be ordered at www.thecolonial.org