Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

Winter in New England lends itself to staying indoors, warm and cozy, doing indoor activities. But shying away from colder temperatures isn’t necessary. In fact, Mt. Monadnock, Mt. Washington and other mountain ranges throughout the region and the state are ripe for hiking and other outdoor activities all year round.
Hiking, cross-country skiing, animal-observing, leisurely nature walks, snowshoeing... there are so many possibilities and fun ways to enjoy the winter in the Monadnock region.
Mt. Monadnock is one of the region’s (and the state’s) most popular destinations for hiking and outdoor exploring. It features 35 miles of hiking trails leading up to the nearly 3,200-foot summit. Among the trails is the White Dot trail, which is the most direct route to the top. Monadnock State Park rangers are stationed there to assist hikers, novices and experts alike. This is also the shortest trail at 1.9 miles; it starts out a little relaxed but gets steeper the closer you get to the summit.
The White Cross trail is less steep than the White Dot and slightly longer – 2.1 miles total. It does join up with the White Dot, however, and offers spectacular views of the region below. The Old Toll Road/White Arrow trail is a little flatter than the White Dot. This 2.1-mile trail starts out on the roadway off Route 124 before hitting rocky terrain.
The Dublin trail (2.1 miles long) features “moderate grades to the summit” and is accessible from Old Troy Road – although explorers should keep in mind that this is a seasonal road. The Marlboro trail is another direct route to the top of Mt. Monadnock, totaling two miles, with a steeper middle section.
At three and a half miles, the Birchtoft/Red Spot is a longer trail, accessible from Gilson Pond Campground. It meets up with the Red Spot section before hitting the Pumpelly trail. Pumpelly is the longest of the direct-route trails, spanning four and a half miles to the summit. It features “rolling terrain … then climbs steeply up to the first viewpoint at the halfway point.” According to information from the Monadnock State Park, this trail offers great views, as it “goes over a mostly exposed ridge.”
State Park officials note that hikers should be prepared to spend anywhere from three to about seven hours (roundtrip) when climbing any of these trails.
Mt. Monadnock also has several cross-country ski trails. They’re not groomed, but that’s exactly what a cross-country skier wants. According to the State Park, these ski trails “are on gentle terrain east of the mountain,” and are well marked.
Anyone adventuring on and up Mt. Monadnock is urged to come prepared with the proper equipment:
• Clothing – long pants, sweater or sweatshirt, rain/wind jacket and hat
• Extra food and water
• Flashlight and/or headlamp
• Whistle
• Pocket knife
State Park officials specify, too, that pets are not allowed on the mountain, so leave them at home.
New Hampshire is home to several other mountains, all of which allow hikers and adventurers to enjoy the northern New England landscape, even in cold weather.
Gap Mountain in Troy features three summits – north and middle ones, which offer beautiful views of nearby Mt. Monadnock and surrounding towns, and one on the south, which is fully wooded and virtually view-less. It’s said to be a strenuous hike, with a roundtrip distance of about two and a half miles.
The 6,288-foot Mt. Washington is nestled in the famed White Mountains in Gorham, offering trails for a range of experience levels. The Tuckerman Ravine trail is the easiest and also the most popular. There are tougher ones, including the Lion Head trail, which touts some steeper and rougher sections.
Other mountain summits worth exploring in New Hampshire: Mt. Willard, near Bretton Woods; Mt. Chocorua, in the White Mountains; Franconia Notch Ridge Trail and Basin-Cascades Trail, both near Lincoln; Pawtuckaway Boulder Trail in Nottingham; Mt. Kearsarge in Merrimack County.
Monadnock Region Outdoor Adventures is among groups that facilitate hiking and other outdoor activities around New Hampshire. Another is the New Hampshire chapter of the nationally reaching Sierra Club, which includes the Upper Valley (sub)Group that includes members from around New Hampshire and Vermont.
There is no shortage of winter activities in the Monadnock region, and throughout the state – from hiking to various forms of skiing. Next time you’re looking for something to do, consider bundling up in your warmest clothes and going outside to explore. After all, as renowned novelist and poet Jack Kerouac once said… “In the end, you won’t remember the time you spent working in the office or mowing your lawn. Climb that goddamn mountain.”