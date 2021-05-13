Ain’t Just Ramen

What exactly are Ramen noodles? Well for one thing, they are made from wheat flour, salt, water, and kansui a special kind of mineral water. The noodles are then combined with various soup broths. Secondly, they were not invented in Japan. They actually originated in China and made their way across the Sea of Japan to the land of Shinto and Buddhist temples. Ramen scholars generally agree Ramen noodles’ widespread appeal began when a Japanese restaurant, Rai Rai Ken opened its doors in Tokyo in 1910. The Chinese cooks at the eatery helped to further popularize “shina soba” noodles. However, during the Sino-Japanese war, in (1894-1895) and then again in 1937 when Japan invaded China, during WWII, Ramen noodles were among the cultural and political casualties. It wasn’t until 1949 that the noodles once again began their rise to culinary stardom.
In 1958, Momofuko Ando of Japan’s Nissin Foods invented instant Ramen. There is even a Momofuko Ando Instant Ramen Museum and yet another Ramen museum in Yokohama (no kidding!), and you thought these were just some inexpensive, uninspiring noodles! In fact, the noodles remain incredibly popular today. According to the World Instant Noodles Association (yes, there is such a thing), just in China alone it is estimated that the population consumed more than 40 billion servings of these curly noodles in 2019. So, when did Ramen become a staple of American dorm-room chefs? In 1972, Top Ramen was introduced to the United States. Since Americans did not own traditional Ramen bowls, that clever instant noodle inventor, Ando, developed the Cup Noodles brand that turned Ramen into a pantry staple.
Aside from using the flavor packet and making soup, there are a bazillion fast, easy, and inexpensive recipes one can do with these versatile noodles. Check the internet for tons of ideas and recipes! Did you know you can make every day dishes like a Ramen grilled cheese sandwich or Ramen mac & cheese? How about a dessert such as chocolate peanut Ramen bars? Here is a Ramen Stir-Fry recipe I make frequently that you can try. I usually doctor it up by adding shrimp, frozen mixed vegetables, fresh cabbage, ginger powder and other spices to my liking. Use your imagination and create a tasty Ramen dish of your own as the sky is the limit for these curly wonders!
Ramen Noodle Stir-Fry (Chicken & Broccoli)
Sauce:
• 1/4 cup Low-Sodium Soy Sauce
• 1 Tbsp Cornstarch
• 1/3 cup Low-Sodium Chicken Stock (substitute water)
• 1 Tbsp Rice Vinegar
• 2 Tbsp Brown Sugar
• 3 cloves Garlic, chopped
Stir-Fry:
• 6 oz Ramen Noodles (Instant noodles work the best)
• 2 Tbsp Cooking Oil, divided (substitute with Sesame Oil)
• 1 lb. Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast, chopped
(or substitute with shrimp, beef, pork or tofu)
• 8 oz Broccoli Florets, fresh or frozen
• 2 Green Onions, chopped (optional)
• 1 Tbsp White Sesame Seeds (optional)
• Ginger powder to taste (optional)
Instructions
1. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce and cornstarch until no lumps
remain. Add chicken stock, rice vinegar, brown sugar, and garlic and whisk until
evenly combined.
2. Heat a pot or bowl of water in the microwave or on the stove until steaming. Add
noodles and set let them soak until just tender. (Check the package instructions for
the recommended timing but reduce by one minute since noodles will continue to
cook slightly more when added to the stir-fry.) When the noodles are tender, drain.
3. While noodles soak, toss chicken with some salt and pepper.
4. Heat a wok or non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 Tbsp oil and then chicken.
Sauté until chicken is cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Set chicken aside.
5. Return wok to medium-high heat. Add 1 Tbsp oil and then broccoli. Sauté broccoli
until it turns bright green and then continue cooking until broccoli is tender (if using
frozen broccoli, just sauté it until it’s heated through and the excess water cooks off).
6. Add sauce to the pan and toss to coat broccoli. Continue cooking until sauce reduces
slightly, 1 to 2 minutes.
7. Add chicken and noodles to the pan and toss everything to coat in sauce.
8. Remove from heat and add green onions and sesame seeds, if using.
Serve immediately!