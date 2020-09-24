As Duke Senior says in “As You Like It,” we have seen better days. As a way to cope, Project Shakespeare students will express themselves using both their own words and those of the Bard himself in a live performance next weekend.
“In Their Own Words: Finding Agency Through Shakespeare,” an hour-long staged reading, will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge. Project Shakespeare students will share their feelings in their own words and read Shakespeare monologues that best amplify those feelings.
Ten students ranging in age from 7 to 16 years old will perform pieces from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Cymbeline,” “As You Like It,” “Hamlet,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “King John,” “King Lear” and “The Merchant of Venice.” The performance will be a continuation of the organization’s 26th summer season, although this season has looked quite a bit different from past summers.
Deborah Shakespeare Thurber has worked to offer creative alternatives to entertain audiences. On the list were a live-streamed performance of students’ virtual class work exploring the texts of “Richard II,” “Henry IV” (Parts I and II), “Henry V,” “Henry VI” and “Richard III,” as well as a socially-distanced performance of “Macbeth.”
Only Project Shakespeare’s mainstage production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” originally scheduled for 2020, has been postponed until 2021.
Following the very successful performance of “Macbeth,” Thurber said one of the actors was in tears in realization that it meant being separated from fellow actors.
“I asked myself, ‘What are kids thinking right now and what do they need to tell us?’” she said. “That’s where this project was birthed.”
She asked students to write in a journal for several weeks while she read through a book of 40 Shakespeare monologues that includes research and author commentary. Once she received students’ journals, which focused on such topics as social justice, environmental activism and forced isolation during quarantine from the pandemic, she asked them to choose a monologue that matched what they’d expressed in their journal. She offered her own suggestions, and the resulting script is 17 pages long.
“I didn’t know what it would be,” she said. “It was exciting, fun and scary.”
Students rehearsed for the performance in-person. Thurber wrote an opening statement she’ll read that afternoon and each student will introduce their own piece before the staged reading.
Katie Aronson of Keene, who moved from Houston, Texas, this summer, will read four monologues from “Romeo and Juliet.”
“I can relate to her longing, how Juliet wanted so badly to be with Romeo,” said the Keene Middle School 7th grader. “I want to see friends and be with people more so I’m sort of longing, wishing and hoping — that kind of thing.”
Thurber thought Juliet’s speeches were a good fit for her student to read. “We see through these monologues the progression of a young girl taking control of her life.”
Katie, like Juliet, felt that loss of control this year.
“As soon as the pandemic is over, I will find ways to see my friends,” she said. She was happy to hand-write in her journal every day, something she’s never done before. “It really made me tap into what I thought.”
Thurber talked about the meaning of the word “agency” with her students in preparing for this performance.
“They needed to be able to do something,” she said. “This project helped bring the urgency they have and give it agency through Shakespeare’s speech, bringing it alive by informing it with the events of today. Even if on one day they share their thoughts with however many people show up (to the performance) and get feedback from that, I hope it will make a difference and mean something to them during this time.”
The performance of “In Their Own Words: Finding Agency Through Shakespeare,” will be on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge. Admission is free, though donations are welcome at the door. Reservations may be made by visiting projectshakespeare.org or by emailing projectshakespeare@gmail.com. Seating is limited to 50. Required safety protocols include social distancing and the wearing of masks.
In the event of rain, the performance will be Sunday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m. at the same location.
For more information, contact Deborah Shakespeare Thurber at projectshakespeare@gmail.com.