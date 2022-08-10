A pair of eyes (I See You)—one of the first murals painted by ArtLords in 2016—stares from the blast wall obscuring the National Directorate of Security in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo courtesy of ArtLords.
- Negina, at right, and another member of ArtLords put the finishing touches on a mural in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo courtesy of Negina.
A pair of eyes (I See You)—one of the first murals painted by ArtLords in 2016—stares from the blast wall obscuring the National Directorate of Security in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo courtesy of ArtLords.
Whitewashed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, a series of murals will emerge again around Brattleboro this month as a testament to the power of art.
Honoring Honar: An ArtLords and Tape Art Mural Project, is a joint project on display from this Saturday, August 13, through Sunday, August 28, at eight locations in town.
Covering murals was one of the first things the Taliban did upon taking power. ArtLords, a collective of 50 artists, have been in hiding living around the world ever since. Five of the artists found refuge in Vermont.
Kirsten Martsi, the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center’s manager of community engagement, had done work for arts organizations with refugee communities in prior positions, said the museum’s director, Danny Lichtenfeld.
Along the way, she learned about ArtLords, established in 2014 as a global grassroots movement of “artivists” for social transformation and peace-building through art and culture.
“Kirsten began talking with them asking about ways in which they want to be doing that work and how the museum can be helpful,” he said.
The Multicultural Community Center, which was established in 2021 by the Ethiopian Community Development Council (ECDC) to aid with Afghan refugee resettlement in Brattleboro, expressed a hope that Brattleboro can become ArtLords’ second home.
On a separate track, Martsi was in touch with an artist duo from Boston, Leah Smith and Michael Townshend—who are part of Tape Art, an evolving group of public artists who create large-scale temporary drawings and installations out of low-adhesive tape. Founded in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1989, all of their artwork is intentionally temporary. Marsti planned to invite the artists to Brattleboro for a mural project and in conversations with the two groups decided on the joint project.
“There are so many different people and organizations doing what they can to try to make these new members of the community feel at home and make sure they have what they need,” said Lichtenfeld.
The result of those conversations will be a group of temporary murals around Brattleboro honoring ArtLords murals that were destroyed by the Taliban in Afghanistan. The murals created for “Honoring Honar” will incorporate pieces of the original murals into new work. The word honar means “art” in Dari (a political term used for the various dialects of the Persian language spoken in Afghanistan).
Each mural will be painted on removable tape on the sides of buildings—three will be on the wall at the museum. The remaining mural locations are the Latchis Hotel, River Garden Marketplace, Harmony Parking Lot Tunnel, Hooker Dunham Theater and Gallery, Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts, Epsilon Spires and Hermit Thrush Brewery.
Working from photographs of the existing murals, artists will recreate the originals and each will contain an enlarged portion of those. There will be 17 murals total that will be reproduced.
“It’s an homage to these murals,” said Lichtenfeld.
The museum will serve as an operations base, where visitors can watch the artists work on the murals, all painted on adhesive backing that will be transported to the exhibit space.
“People can come and meet the artists,” said Lichtenfeld, today and tomorrow. The murals will be on display from the 13th through the 28th. A map of all the murals will be available at BMAC and other venues around town, with QR codes linked to images of the original murals in Afghanistan before they were destroyed.
Some of the store’s past owners will be attending this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.