Acworth Mineral Show

With the Gilsum Rock Swap cancelled two years in a row due to pandemic concerns, two locals decided to host their own event and keep collectors happy this summer.
Douglas Robinson of Acworth and Peter Nielsen of Swanzey are hosting a mineral show and sale next Saturday, August 7, and Sunday, August 8, at the Acworth Town Hall.
“The primary focus (for the show) will be mineral collectors,” said Nielsen. “There are a lot of people in the community who are not members of mineral clubs who are interested in minerals. There’s a market out there.”
Nielsen and Robinson, both longtime members of the Keene Mineral Club and Mineralogical Society of Brattleboro, respectively, alerted mineral clubs throughout New England about the event, which will feature several mineral dealers.
Among them are Tom Minnich, who will bring specimens from his 35-plus years of self-collecting in Nova Scotia; Robert Clements, whom Robinson said has some older specimens no longer available on the mineral market; Dave Mellendy of Vermont, who will have a variety of self-collected specimens available; and Susan Nepveu, who specializes in healing crystals.
Robinson’s vast collection, which he keeps in his home shop, Robinson’s Minerals, includes older specimens from the 1940s as well as worldwide specimens from his travels with Clements in England and Bulgaria. It also contains calcites collected in Vermont and beryl from New Hampshire.
Nielsen and Robinson have shared a booth at mineral shows for many years; Nielsen has been a dealer for about 30 and Robinson has been collecting for about that length of time.
Nielsen’s collection is primarily fossils; about 5 percent of which are self-collected.
“I became a dealer to support my habit,” he said. The majority are trilobites and crinoids, which he said are “the ones people think of when they think of fossils.”
“I like the story they tell about the evolution of life,” said Nielsen, a geology professor for three decades, most of it spent teaching at Keene State College.
“As a student I picked up material on field trips,” he said. His thesis field work he did in the Northwest Territories of Canada. “Now I’m taking over the house with minerals.”
He and Robinson did quite a bit of collecting in southern Ontario.
Robinson, who has what he said is called “the collector’s gene,” lists a two-inch zircon he found in the Adirondack Mountains in New York state as one of his most exciting finds.
“That was pretty cool,” he said of the cherry-red specimen. “This one has good color and is highly-lustrous.”
New England is a rich source for collectors, he went on, because of the geology that formed in the region millions of years ago with plentiful pegmatites on the eastern side of the Connecticut River.
“There are close to 1,000 mines and prospects in that region,” said Robinson. “It was commercially-mined for feldspar and mica, and in Maine sometimes for tourmalines.”
Collectors search these old mines for something miners overlooked using hard rock tools like sledgehammers, chisels and shovels.
“It’s a low monetary investment if you’re field collecting,” he said.
Other collectors augment their mineral variety at mineral shows and swaps; and they can find scientific data on thousands of minerals on Mindat.com.
Robinson said the mineral show will be budgeted to what people can afford.
“These aren’t rare, exotic museum pieces that cost tens of thousands,” he said. “Our focus as collectors has always been to add to our collections without going into debt. We want to spread enthusiasm for the hobby.”
The mineral show will be next Saturday, August 7, and Sunday, August 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Acworth Town Hall, 13 Town Hall Road, Acworth. Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask inside the building, where COVID and occupancy protocols will be followed. The South Acworth Village Store, two miles from the town hall, will be open for refreshments and has an ATM. There is no admission charge for the mineral show.
For more information, email Nielsen at peternielsen@myfairpoint.net