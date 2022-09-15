Actors Theatre Playhouse Production of Constellations

Is love written in the stars, or does it offer infinite possibilities among parallel universes? This question is posed—but not answered—in a story of one relationship played out on-stage.
“Constellations” is the latest production at the Actors Theatre Playhouse, with performances running this weekend and next week through Saturday, Sept. 24.
The play’s tagline is “One relationship, infinite possibilities,” which director Bert Tepfer said sums up the play.
It begins with a simple encounter. Roland (an awkward beekeeper) and Marianne (a quirky theoretical physicist) meet at a party. In this single moment, a multitude of possibilities are created and unfold.
A series of scenes follows depicting pivotal times in their relationship. Each scene is replayed with a slightly different tilt and then, often, a dramatically different outcome. A marriage can exist alongside a breakup, for example, and a tragic illness can exist on a parallel plane to a “happily- ever-after.”
Tepfer has a long history with the play—he first attempted to stage it in 2015. The cast (Lionel Chute as Roland and Kenzie Yelin as Marianne) and he has been working on it for nearly three years, having postponed it due to COVID in 2020 and 2021.
“We’ve had quite a lot of time to really get to know this play and these characters,” said Tepfer.
The script resonated with him, he went on.
“It’s not just a wonderful story of two people’s relationship over a lifetime,” he said. “It’s about how we make choices, what would happen if we made a different choice, and that choices are both important and sometimes not under our control—also we have a hard time knowing what we can’t control.”
While the couple’s story is mirrored in scientific speak of infinite galaxies and parallel universes, Tepfer assures the audience is never weighed down by too much quantum theory.
“It considers if there are infinite suns and universes and populated planets out there, what are the possibilities there is someone just like you?” he said.
The play was first staged in 2012 and has played in London (where it was nominated for an Olivier award), on Broadway (in 2015) where it received some Tony Award nominations, and a revival in London last winter, when it won the Olivier award for Best Play Revival. The playwright, Nick Payne, was 29 when it was first put on. It has gone on to numerous productions around the world.
Tepfer said he had to use his imagination as a director with this play.
“It’s masterfully written in an easy language; it’s not Shakespeare,” he said. “So much happens in such a short dialogue. It’s fascinating to make happen and fascinating to see.”
At its core, it’s a love story, but Tepfer insists it’s much more than that.
“It’s really about this beautiful modern relationship,” he said.
“Constellations” will be performed Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Actors Theatre Playhouse, 21 Main St., West Chesterfield. All tickets are $17. Visit www.atplayhouse.org for reservations, photos, production and Playhouse information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.