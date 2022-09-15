Actors Theatre Playhouse Production of Constellations
Is love written in the stars, or does it offer infinite possibilities among parallel universes? This question is posed—but not answered—in a story of one relationship played out on-stage. 

“Constellations” is the latest production at the Actors Theatre Playhouse, with performances running this weekend and next week through Saturday, Sept. 24.

