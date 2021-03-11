Achieving a Dream

So, you think you’re ready to make one of the biggest decisions of your life: purchasing your first house. The world of real estate can quickly make you feel rudderless in choppy seas, but with some research and a little preliminary groundwork, you’ll be smooth sailing toward reaching your dream of home ownership.
Before you step foot inside a realtor’s office, there are tasks that need completing — this starts with ensuring your credit is ship-shape. A FICO score of at least 620 is needed, and the higher, the better, so pull that credit report (everyone is entitled to one free copy a year) and see what needs to be done to raise your score; it will not only determine your eligibility for a mortgage but also your mortgage rate. A lender can help raise your score, too, and research different loans for first-time buyers.
With that improved credit score, your next step is to be prequalified with a lender. Prequalification is an assessment of how much the bank will loan you; pre-approval is a commitment by the bank to lend you that amount.
Christine Houston, licensed real estate sales agent at Greenwald Realty in Keene, suggests working with a mortgage broker who can save a few steps in receiving that prequalification. The mortgage broker will look at your finances and living expenses and help determine what you are comfortable with for a mortgage payment, also factoring in closing costs (appraisal fee, cost of processing the loan, title fees, closing agent fees and transfer tax).
Once you’ve got your prequalification, it’s time to test out realtors and find one who has your best interests in mind. Your relationship with your realtor is important, so you should take time in making this decision. Houston suggests making sure you are satisfied with your choice before signing a buyer agency agreement.
She also recommends working with a local realtor.
“You have access to them, and they know the market,” she said. “They know what a house will appraise for.”
Next, your realtor will find houses to show you that meet your needs. Make sure to write down a list of pros and cons of each house you view — whether it has enough space for a growing family, in-laws, house guests, storage, room for expansion and whatever else is crucial to you.
You will want to check out the neighborhood. Do the neighbors take good care of their property? How are the schools? Is it near shopping, public transportation and airports? Will you need to worry about flooding?
Also check out how the price of your potential home and how it stacks up against others in the neighborhood. Readynest.com, a home buyer education site, offers resources such as home comparison charts and monthly budget worksheets.
Speaking of educational resources, Joshua A. Greenwald, associate broker and sales manager at Greenwald Realty, suggests first-time home buyers seek as much information as they can during this process.
There are many home-buying seminars online, including a live webinar March 27 offered by New Hampshire Housing (gonewhampshirehousing.com). The day-long workshop provides tools to navigate through the home-buying process, led by a HUD-certified educator with professionals from several fields offering their expertise.
“Get as much as you can out of these seminars, read articles on home ownership, talk to your realtor,” Greenwald said. “Make sure when you meet with your realtor you ask what to expect from start to finish and ask again if you don’t fully understand.”
The future looks bright for homeowners. In a 2020 Realtor.com survey of 1,000 recent first-time and prospective home buyers, 47 percent say their budget is larger than they thought it would be. The drop in the 30-year mortgage rate from 3.65 percent in March 2020 to 2.65 percent in January of 2021 has allowed buyers to stretch and buy more expensive homes while keeping their monthly budget the same.
At the same time, the market has been tight. Nearly half of those survey respondents also say they have been outbid on homes they wanted to purchase.
“It can be an emotional roller coaster ride, especially in this market,” Greenwald said. “That’s why it’s important to have all your ducks in a row. It takes a little bit of preparation in the beginning, but it goes a long way.”
Once a buyer’s offer is accepted, the next step is an inspection by a qualified inspector who will be able to tell you about any repairs needed or other concerns. Houston suggests being present during the inspection. A home appraisal is next and is part of the loan processing. A standard conventional loan takes about 45 days from going to contract to closing. You should also line up home insurance and utilities before closing on your new home.
Closing, the final step before you move in, involves the buyer and seller, an attorney or title agent and the listing and buying agents.
The process can seem overwhelming to first-time buyers, but Greenwald urges future homeowners to not be scared off.
“This gives you the ability to take control of your financial life — it’s a rite of passage,” he said. “It can be rewarding and life changing. It’s the best way to build wealth.”