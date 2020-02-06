A Zenith of Musical Collaboration

The region’s first professional choir that is both of the community and for the community will present its third-season program this weekend.
Zenith Ensemble will perform two pieces: Bach’s Jesu, meine Freude; and Handel’s Dixit Dominus in two concerts, Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Bernard Church in Keene; and Saturday, Feb. 8, at South Congregational Church in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
The co-founders and artistic directors of the group, conductor and baritone Matthew Leese and soprano Nacole Palmer of Maine, hand-picked five professional vocalists, some who are from the ensemble’s northern New England base (New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine) and all with extensive backgrounds in both performance (nationally and some internationally) and education.
Leese, of Keene, is a New Zealand native, baritone and choral director/conductor; and Palmer is an oratorio/concert artist with a list of performances at such prestigious venues as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.
The pair sang together for a few years in Kansas City’s Spire Chamber Ensemble and with other groups, and Palmer sang as a soloist with the Monadnock Chorus, which Leese directs. His other local work includes directing the concert choir and vocal consort as well as the Opera Workshop program, all at Keene State College.
They founded the ensemble on the belief that everyone deserves to have access to great music, offering pay-what-you-can tickets.
Another part of Zenith Ensemble’s mission is to collaborate with local musicians wherever possible. For every concert, the ensemble partners with a local youth or community choir that will sing with the professional group for a portion of the concert.
“For me, the most important music-making is collaborative,” Leese said. “The days of singing at people are numbered, whereas singing with people is inspiring.”
The local performance (the group’s second in Keene) will feature the Keene State Chamber Singers, (Sandra Howard, director); and the St. Johnsbury performance will feature the St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltones, (Alan Rowe, director).
Concertmaster is violinist Marika Holmqvist of Finland. Her career includes touring 30 countries with European and American early music ensembles and recording the Grammy Award-nominated “Handel’s Israel in Egypt” with the Trinity Wall Street Choir and Baroque Orchestra.
The program showcases two of the best pieces of the Baroque period’s (1600 to 1750) quintessential composers of vocal music.
Both the Bach and Handel pieces were written for five vocalists, although Leese said they are often performed by choirs.
In addition to the five ensemble singers, the two concerts will feature six musicians playing instruments from the Baroque period.
“They have slightly different construction,” Leese said, noting that 18th century instruments were made with more traditional gut strings as opposed to modern metal or nylon ones.
“They produce an earthy, real sound,” he said. “The great instrument makers wanted to emulate the sound of the human voice.”
Bach’s Jesu, meine Freude (“Jesus, my Joy”) Leese described as part of the standard western classical music canon.
“It keeps coming back to this beautiful, simple choral melody - almost every other movement is the opposite with all of these fireworks and crazy contrasts,” he said.
The Handel piece, which is less frequently performed, the composer wrote when he was 22.
“It’s more difficult than the Bach piece,” Leese said. “Handel was trying to prove how fancy he could be. It’s unusual for the period.”
Leese is excited to perform the program for Keene audiences.
“The ensemble has a huge following in the region,” he said, adding that he’s also thrilled to collaborate with younger singers.
“It’s so great to give them this experience of performing with a professional ensemble so they have that memory,” he said. “It’s such a luxury to make professional music with other people. I don’t take that for granted.”
Zenith Ensemble performs this Friday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, Main Street, Keene; and Saturday Feb. 8, at 3 p.m. at South Congregational Church, Main Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with a suggested donation of $25. Visit www.zenithensemble.com/events to reserve.