A Year with Frog and Toad in Bellows Falls

The year 2020 was a time of darkness—literal and figurative—for theater in the region, many of which had to darken their stages for the season and others that had to close their doors permanently. Out of that darkness comes some light in the form of a new company, The Wild Goose Players, putting on its first show ever this summer.
Two performances of “A Year With Frog and Toad” happen this Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4, at the Bellows Falls Waypoint Center.
The Tony Award-nominated musical by Robert Reale is inspired by a series of children’s books by Arnold Lobel about the importance of friendship, the value of self-confidence, and the joy we all find in the simple things in life.
The “upbeat, jazzy, vaudeville score against the backdrop of the beautiful summer Vermont landscape,” as it’s described online, “is sure to lift your spirits after a long winter hibernation.”
The play marks the first time David Stern has sat in the director’s chair since the pandemic. The former artistic director with Main Street Arts, helmed the company’s productions of “Chicago,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “The Secret Garden” and “Sweeney Todd” at the Bellows Falls Opera House.
He leads The Wild Goose Players with Sandy Klein, creative director at New England Youth Theatre; it is the house company under the umbrella of Next Stage Arts Project in Putney. Along with all of the performers from Main Street Arts who joined Stern at Wild Goose Players are key collaborators Liz Guzynski, Chip O’Brien, Shoshana Bass, and Ira Wilner.
“We wanted to open as safely as possible and (this play) seemed like a great thing to do outside,” he said.
Originally planned as backyard outdoor production, the company chose the Waypoint Center as a venue because it has a roof but is open on all sides.
“The performance, the singing and the music are top-notch,” he said, adding that people have been wandering over to the Waypoint Center during rehearsals.
“This one older man ended up sitting down and watching with an ear-splitting grin,” said Stern, “I thought, ‘It’s working with everybody.’ We’ve created a culture that draws people in that is actually about the people. The opportunity to do work at this level gives a (level of) gratification that is unusual.”
The name Wild Goose was chosen for the company as “a pursuit that ignores the odds and the obstacles,” as explained on its website. “Those on such a chase focus instead on an outcome that beckons them in a way that cannot be ignored.” It goes on to describe the name inspiration as “the way wild geese fly together—elevating one another on co-created currents of wind, sharing leadership and flying in unison toward a common goal.”
That his team followed him to work with The Wild Goose Players, said Stern, allowed him “to just take off a little bit.”
In the planning stages are a new (2020) original show “Food and Shelter,” written by award-winning playwright-in-residence Sean Hurley, radio journalist, NHPR contributor and creator of “Atoms, Motion, and the Void” (voted best podcast in New Hampshire). A full-scale musical staged at the Bellows Falls Opera House is on the books for spring of 2022.
“We’re most excited about community-building, in both the company and in the audience that have grown used to all our productions through Main Street Arts,” said Stern. “They’ve recognized the company already; they’re participating; they’re donating; they’re just showing up. It’s a super-exciting way to start.”
Every child in the audience will receive a free copy of a Frog & Toad book donated by Oak Meadow, a homeschool curriculum provider based in Putney.
Performances of “A Year with Frog & Toad” by Wild Goose Players are this Saturday, July 3, at 1 and 4 p.m. and Sunday, July 4, at 4 and 6:30 p.m. at the Bellows Falls Waypoint Center, 17 Depot St., Bellows Falls. Tickets are $15 for all ages.
