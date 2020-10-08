A View from Above

The latest exhibit at Depot Square Gallery will make you feel like you’re on top of the world.
In the lobby and stretching down a hallway in the third-floor gallery covering the wall space are two-dimensional works in several media by six New England artists. What they all have in common is that they depict a vantage point human beings don’t typically have.
Bird’s Eye View, an exhibit that shows the viewer that perception is everything, is now on display through Nov. 30.
All of the imagery provides a glimpse into our own world, but from a secret pedestal above looking down. Some artists, including April Claggett of Dublin, do this with paint. She paints objects, people and environments “of ordinary moments bathed in natural light,” and her meaning “is found in response and never known in advance.” What appear to be still lifes of African lemons, for instance, or portraits, offer a completely different perspective when considered this way as from a perch.
Claggett, originally from the eastern shore of Maryland (she’s been in Dublin 20 years) teaches in the fine arts department at Franklin Pierce University and at Colby Sawyer College, and she keeps a studio in downtown Peterborough.
New York- and Monadnock Region-based Lauryn Welch is the only artist on this short list whose work defies the title of the exhibit. An internationally-travelled teaching artist and director of Sharon Arts Gallery in Peterborough with work exhibited in many publications including the New York Times, Welch explores “how color and pattern are used on the body in conversation with one’s environment,” her current work blending figure, landscape and patterns occurring in nature.
Welch is the subject in her “Camouflage for the Colorblind” series of nine eye-catching, large-scale mixed-media pieces on display. The artist uses acrylic paint on her face to blend into the digitally printed background of each “painting.” The result is visually stunning.
The remaining artists with work in the show are photographers.
Swift Corwin, who lived in New Hampshire for 40 years and worked as a forester, is interested in land patterns—waves in a brook, the texture of trees—and uses a drone to capture his aerial images. He sees new patterns in land, he explains in his artist statement, looking at it from above in infinite ways; and all seasons offer something different. His images, with self-explanatory titles such as “Windmills Sprouting in Antrim,” “Owl in Winter,” and “Hardwood Forest, Dublin, NH,” depict scenes that will be familiar especially to residents of the region.
Steve Lipofsky, a professional photographer for 30 years (including the official photographer for the Boston Celtics for 23 years and for the Boston Red Sox), has work that has appeared in publications including TIME, the New York Times, Esquire and Sports Illustrated. He’s also an FAA-licensed drone operator. He describes his work as photographically based art—each starting as a single photograph or a series of photographs combined into one large image, some with digital camera, some with drone. He prints the finished file on photographic paper, canvas or metal, giving them a multimedia look.
The industrial world appears to be the subject of choice in his work presented here, which includes a display of nine images of graffiti on a railroad bridge in Hancock with an accompanying video installation.
The final artists featured in the Bird’s Eye View show are New London photographers Lindsay Holmes and Tom McHugh. They are the creative team of Great Island Photography, which provides services for individuals and commercial clients.
McHugh is a career event and portrait photographer; Holmes was a partner in an engineering firm with photographing architecture as her specialty. Several of their photographic prints are on metal, giving them a glossy, magazine-page sheen that added to their pleasing visual effect. Titles such as “Mt. Sunapee in Frozen Fog” set a tranquil bird’s eye scene.
Bird’s Eye View will run through Nov. 30 at The Gallery at Depot Square on the third floor of The Offices at Depot Square, 20 Depot St., Peterborough. It will be open for public viewing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All work is also available for sale.
Several events are scheduled during the exhibit and are free and open to the public. There will be a live drone demonstration by aerial artists this Saturday, Oct. 10 (rain date is Sunday, Oct. 11) at 11 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m. in Depot Square Park in downtown Peterborough. Masks and social distancing will be required throughout the event. For information on events, follow The Gallery at Depot Square on Facebook: facebook.com/GalleryAtDepotSquare.