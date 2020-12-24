Love, my dear, is like a Christmas cracker. One massively disappointing bang and the novelty soon wears off.”
From Zazu (“The Lion King”) to Johnny English, Rowan Atkinson has endured as a comedic force that, even if he doesn’t always hit the mark, finds a way to make me smile. A stage performer, pantomime comedian and a silver-tongued master of hurling creative insults, his talent is undeniable and one that’s always appealed to me. So, I thought I would share two very different Christmas specials featuring Atkinson that found a way to make me laugh and smile during this very awkward Holiday season.
Merry Christmas, Mr. Bean (directed by John Birkin)
I became aware of both specials at different parts of my life. Sections of my family loved the silent antics of Mr. Bean, so “Merry Christmas, Mr. Bean” became a Holiday staple when I was very young. Just take a look at my personal VHS that has clearly seen better days. Then there came a point where I didn’t revisit it for a few years. It wasn’t that I disliked it, but Mr. Bean didn’t appeal to my childless sensibilities. Revisiting it this year not only brought some of that childhood Christmas nostalgia, it made me realize that I had this entire thing committed to memorization without even realizing it.
If you’re not familiar with the character, Mr. Bean is a bumbling man who rarely speaks a word but sure does find himself in trouble. It doesn’t matter, though, because actions speak louder than words, and his actions create a destructive path in his wake. Unlike most Christmas specials, there’s no overarching story or lesson to be learned. We essentially watch Mr. Bean enjoying the yuletide festivities the only way he knows how: making it a problem for everyone else. You can always count on him to make a mess. And Atkinson’s charm shines through every minute of the performance.
As the years go on, Mr. Bean’s silly antics still make me laugh — that is, with the added caveat of realizing that he’s kind of a terrible person. He’s the kind of hypocrite who forces a teenage pick-pocketer to give up his bounty, then two minutes later cuts down the massive town square Christmas tree from right under their noses because he was late to the tree lot on Christmas Eve. I love how the theft is staged, too, with a small band playing a soft instrumental rendition of “Silent Night” in the forefront while the gargantuan tree slowly disappears from sight in the back.
It’s here where I was reminded just how pathetically sad of a character Mr. Bean is. He comes home and prepares a bunch of Christmas cards to be sent out. But instead of dropping them off at a mailbox, he leaves his apartment and slides them through his own mail slot, then hangs them up as if he had any friends besides his inanimate teddy bear.
Of everything he’s done, the turkey scene is one of Mr. Bean’s defining gags to the extent that he repeats the same incident in 1997’s “Bean: The Movie.” I can’t not laugh when he gets that abnormally large bird stuck on his head after losing his watch while stuffing the poor thing. You won’t find this on any streaming releases, but I clearly remember a deleted moment from the VHS where Bean wins said turkey in a contest in which he cheats by utilizing a bathroom scale to determine its exact weight, followed by nonchalantly throwing the bird into his trunk with all of his other junk. It’s funny how some scenes never make it from one physical release to the other.
Mr. Bean’s girlfriend Irma (Matilda Ziegler) desperately wants a diamond ring for Christmas; so much so that she literally drags him to a storefront window and taps the glass. He looks back at her and winks, ensuring that he’s “got this.” And I’ve gotta say, the double hitter of a punchline to what should be a predictably sweet ending is absolute gold. You know Mr. Bean’s going to muck it up in his usual brand of foolishness, but the simple reveal of what Irma ends up getting is *chef’s kiss* perfect.
Blackadder’s Christmas Carol (directed by Richard Boden)
Once high school rolled around, I was interested to see what else Rowan Atkinson had done. I was brought to “Rowan Atkinson Live!,” a 1992 one-hour special consisting of sketches he had performed for the stage, and it’s still really funny. I quote Toby the Devil, welcoming select groups of sinners to hell, in my everyday life because Atkinson’s delivery remains top notch (“I’m afraid we don’t have any toilets. If you had read your bible, you would have seen it was damnation… without relief.”). And then came “Blackadder.”
For those of you who aren’t familiar with the series, it’s about an absolute jerk whose penchant for snobbery and well-timed insults is as rich as the Queen herself. Every season envisions the loathsome Edmund Blackadder (Rowan Atkinson) throughout different time periods such as the Dark Ages, the Georgian era and World War I.
With this special, however, we see a generational evolution as he would have been in the Victorian era. The twist of this adaptation being that this Blackadder, now Ebenezer, is no jerk, but the kindest man in England. His generous spirit is matched by his restraint to unleash the Blackadder brand of anger. Watching the show makes his wholesome kindness even funnier knowing that it plays like someone who’s repressed a lifetime’s worth of anger as he tries to appeal to everybody, including those who take advantage of his charity. You’re just waiting for him to burst.
Even his dim-witted accomplice, Mr. Baldrick (Tony Robinson), has unusually shown mercy despite not being able to do anything right. Instead of being visited by the three apparitions, Ebenezer is awoken in the middle of the night by a burly Spirit of Christmas (Robbie Coltrane) by pure accident. The Spirit stays for a while to show Ebenezer just how terrible his ancestors were around the Holidays. Here, you get glimpses of different Blackadders throughout the series’ run, bar the first and last seasons, as he interacts with the likes of Miranda Richardson, Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry.
But this is where things get interesting. Instead of Ebenezer taking his evolution as a good thing, he decides he wants to be just like his nasty predecessors; “bad guys have all the fun,” as Ebenezer puts it. What follows is the part of the special that slays me every year. This is what you’re waiting for. And despite the message I put forth with every article ensuring to be kind to one another, this is the one case in which I insist you watch some mean-spirited Christmas fun. Ebenezer’s demeanor never ceases to spectacularly blow up in his face. And sure enough, that’s exactly what he gets when Queen Victoria (Miriam Margolyes) and Prince Albert (Jim Broadbent) end up paying him a visit after his newfound appreciation for brashness.
And to top it all off, “Blackadder’s Christmas Carol” features a jab so good I tend to use it whenever someone says something mind-numbingly stupid… “I would explain, my dear, but I fear you wouldn’t understand, blessed as you are with a head that is emptier than a hermit’s address book.”
Are either of these specials in your roster? Is this your first time watching Blackadder or Mr. Bean? If so, please send me an email at moviemoixie1@gmail.com and let me know. Be safe and kind out there! Happy Holidays!