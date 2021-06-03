A Very Friendly Farm

It has been more than a year since the pandemic began, but finally the sky is getting bluer, and the clouds of social distancing and feelings of isolation are beginning to give way to sunnier days. If you are looking for a place to soak up that sun, while being delighted by a host of “huggable” animals, then head to the Friendly Farm, a petting zoo on Route 101 in Dublin, New Hampshire. It’s spring, and the baby goats are waiting to be fed. In fact, all the other approachable farm animals, including horses, cows, llamas, pigs, chickens, ducks, bunnies, and even peacocks are waiting for you to visit them in this pastoral and welcoming setting.
The Friendly Farm is family owned and operated and is situated on the former Fredrick Brewster Summer Estate. Establishing a petting zoo where children and animals could interact was the passion that motivated Allan Fox to relocate his family from Concord, Massachusetts, to New Hampshire. He and his wife Mary Alice, and their children, devoted their energies to bringing Allan’s vision to life, and Friendly Farm began welcoming visitors in 1965.
It was originally called, Dublin Educational Farm and charged no admission fee, though it was suggested that a donation of one dollar be deposited in an old milk can which Allan hung in a corner of the barn. At the end of the first year, there were barely enough donation “deposits” to feed the animals. After that slow start, a friend suggested a name change to the now familiar Friendly Farm, which has remained a generational destination for over 56 years. Bruce, Allan’s oldest son, has been running the farm since 1977. Allan continued to work on the farm until 1990. Bruce’s mother, his brothers and sisters, children, nieces and nephews have all contributed their efforts into making this farm a true family endeavor.
The Friendly Farm website says: “Everyone enjoys feeding a baby goat, “oinking” at a pig, “gobbling” with a turkey or patting a soft lamb. Most of our animals will be more than happy to eat right out of your hand. Wander the grounds, have a picnic, learn something new. You will find The Friendly Farm has something to offer for kids — of ALL ages! Imagine a place where people and animals mingle comfortably. Where you and your family can enjoy farm animals at their best - in a clean, natural and relaxed atmosphere. Such a place is The Friendly Farm.”
That website quote is not an exaggeration. On a recent visit to the farm, I happily pet the incredibly cute, month-old baby goats, enjoyed seeing the baby chicks huddled under heat lamps…and had my heart melted by the furry bunnies! All of the animals are used to visitors and are “human” friendly. And don’t forget to bring a picnic basket; the tables are waiting for you.
If you are looking for fun and an educational family experience, Friendly Farm should be on the top of your list of places to go this summer (And more than likely every summer…along with all the other returning visitors!). The new season has officially begun, and Friendly Farm is now open daily, weather permitting, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
Admission is just $9.50 for adults and $8.50 for children (ages one to twelve). They also offer a Friendly Farm Admission Discount Card which can help you save money every time you visit. Also, be sure to ask about becoming a Friendly Farm Junior Farmer. You will receive a free t-shirt, free admission all season long, and special recognition when you wear your t-shirt. You will also receive a free bag of feed. They do offer group rates for parties of 15 or greater at $6.00 each, just call ahead for reservations at (603) 563-8444.