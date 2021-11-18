My husband was the successor of a pocket watch that had belonged to his grandfather, Alexander F. Thompson. It was given to Alexander from his parents in 1903 on his 21st birthday. It was intriguing to see such an elegant piece of history. It had been stored in a small box that once encased Sheffield No. 5 Cigarettes (I believe the box is from the 1940’s). What a shame I thought, to keep such a beautiful piece hidden away. I had never seen anyone actually use a pocket watch. It seemed like such an obsolete accessory. I imagined it would be fun to explore it and when I did, I learned so much from this little treasure.
The pocket watch became the first portable way of keeping time and has lasted for over 400 years. The earliest watch dates back to 1530. It had one hand and with a full wind would run 12-16 hours. In 1577, the minute hand was developed by Jost Burgi. Watches were not commonly carried in pockets until the introduction of the waistcoat in 1675 by King Charles II of England. This trend in Europe was carried to North America and clothing fashions began to change. Men could now fit their portable watch into a pocket in their vest. Although widely used, the major drawback of the pocket watch prior to 1750 was its lack of keeping accurate time. The industrial revolution brought about the first mass-produced watch. In 1857, The Waltham Watch company produced 50,000 affordable, and somewhat reliable, machine-made pocket watches right over our border in Waltham, Massachusetts. Abraham Lincoln used a Waltham pocket watch! In 1870, Levi Strauss developed the 5th pocket in their jeans specifically for a time piece and you still see this 5th pocket in their jeans made today.
On April 19, 1891, there was a tragic train accident in Cleveland, Ohio known as “The Great Kipton Train Wreck”. It was caused by the conductor’s pocket watch that had stopped for 4 minutes and then restarted. This four-minute delay caused a head-on collision with a wooden mail train running at full speed and a passenger train that had not yet changed tracks. Six mail clerks and two engineers lost their lives. The railroad enlisted Webb C. Ball, a well known Cleveland jeweler to investigate. It was Ball who instituted the railroad industry’s timekeeping program and is the reason for the well-known expression “On the Ball”. The pocket watch now had accuracy to tell time within 30 seconds per week and was adjusted to a temperature of 34 degrees F to 100 degrees F. It also had to have bold black Arabic numerals on a white dial for quick and easy time telling.
Pocket watch sizes are based on 30ths of an inch and are measured in millimeters. Size 0 would be a ladies pendant watch worn as a necklace or as a broach, and a size 22 would be the largest. The most commonly seen one is size 16. Some are key wound and others are stem wound. There are several styles of pocket watches including an Open Face (no metal cover over the dial only a glass crystal); Hunter case (metal cover over the dial); Half Hunter Demi case (front metal case has a hole in the middle to reveal part or most of the dial); Double Hunter (can be opened on both sides allowing it to stand as a desk clock); Skeleton case (novelty case with trimmed away non-essential metal so you could see through to parts of the dial).
Using a thin tool, you can carefully open the back and view the serial number found inside near the mechanisms. This serial number, when entered into the manufacturer’s database, will tell you the year it was made and the total number produced. The inside will also tell you the jewel count which is a direct indicator of its overall quality. The least amount of jewel is 7 and fine quality pocket watches can go up as high as 24 jewels. Traditionally rubies were used for the number of pivots known as jewels but now they are synthetic rubies.
Special Pocket Watch Chains were developed to allow one to choose the style of how they would wear their portable timepiece. The chains were also practical for grasping and removing the watch and preventing it from falling should it slip out of the hand. There are three major types of pocket watch chains: Single Albert, Double Albert, Spring Ring (or ring clip). Each has a T-bar that slips through a buttonhole in the vest or lapel of the suit jacket.
Throughout the years, pocket watches have come and gone and come back again. A nice pocket watch, with personal engravings on them, were a common gift in the early 1900’s. They remain an elegant status symbol for one’s attire. You might notice a pocket watch being worn throughout the years by such famous people as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, James Dean, Robert Redford, and Johnny Depp to name a few. Today it is considered retro-chic to don a pocket watch with your outfit. Wouldn’t it be neat to see people stop looking at their phones for the time of day and instead pull out a beautiful timepiece!
After learning so much about these timeless treasures, I thought, oh how I wish we had a picture of Alexander wearing his. That caused me to look at old photos again, and in a way I had not perceived before. It is amazing what you do not see when you are not looking for something and what appears out of, what seems like nowhere, when your eye is anxiously in pursuit. There in the Circa 1907 black and while family photograph of what has been known as “The Thompson 12”, is a proudly standing Alexander, center back row, with a clear white spot on his left lapel. He was wearing it! He had it attached to a T-bar button chain through his lapel buttonhole and it must have been securely set inside his left breast pocket. That was our second treasure. We had not noticed it throughout the time we had the photograph, but then, we weren’t looking for it. Now, we even noticed his younger sister Maisie, the oldest of the girls, is wearing a pocket watch pendant in the photograph. Alexander’s pocket watch is a size 16, open-face, Waltham model 1899, produced in 1901, with a sub-second dial at 6 o’clock, 17 jewel, adjusted and stem wound. Small pieces of time can mean a lot and become a treasure if you seek them and allow them to.