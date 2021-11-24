A Thanksgiving Story - Bella Love

Bella, an adorable beagle/bulldog mix, had been at MHS for a while waiting for her person to show up and adopt her. She had been adopted twice previously but for different reasons, the adoptions didn’t work out and she came back to MHS.
When she was returned for the second time, she was referred to the newly formed “Operation: No Pets Left Behind” Program. It is a volunteer-run program with the mission of helping dogs and other animals who are being overlooked get more exposure both in person and in social media. Their hard work combined with the socialization done with the staff helped her come out of her shell as she was shy with new people. They made such great progress, they nicknamed her “Wiggle Butt” as she became overjoyed to meet new people, and her tail would wag so hard her whole back end would swing from side to side.
It was on an outing with Operation: No Pets Left Behind that put Bella in Thomas’ path in downtown Keene. He remembers the moment as if it was yesterday. Bella was wearing her “MHS ADOPT ME” vest. When he approached her and bent down to pet her, her tail wagged so hard with happiness she practically wiggled out of her skin. When he got home later, all he could think about was “Wiggle Butt” as he had come to think of her. Thomas was a dog lover who had been contemplating getting a dog for a while but the timing wasn’t right. Now, it was. Thomas found himself at the shelter the very next day to adopt Bella. Her quirky and loving personality was exactly what was missing from his life.
The efforts and commitment of the ONPLB team, MHS staff, and the support of the community were rewarded by watching Bella not only get adopted but watching her grow. She was seen everywhere thanks to their field trips with her, she became a television star on WMUR in their “Adopt this Pet” segment, and gained great popularity online with regular social media posts which were shared thousands of times. She had so many wonderful, caring, devoted people in her corner rooting for her every step of the way. When it was announced that Bella had been adopted, there was a collective cheer of joy for her from the staff, volunteers, and on social media.
Not long after Thomas brought Bella home, the COVID pandemic arrived, and it was necessary for him to quarantine as a precaution for three weeks. Thanks to Bella, instead of being home alone and isolated, Thomas had the joy of her companionship. He looks back at that time with gratitude for having met Bella at a time in his life when he needed her most. They enjoyed walks in the woods, hiking (with Bella being carried if the terrain got too tough or the weather unpleasant), car rides, and belly rubs. They developed a mutual respect for each other’s preference to live a more “laid back” lifestyle. Thomas and Bella learned that they are compatible on many different levels. He is grateful to have her in his life every day, and she, in turn, repays him with love, affection, and butt wiggles.
They still enjoy walks in town where Bella continues to make friends everywhere she goes. When Thomas returned to work, Bella started going to dog daycare. She was such a star at daycare Thomas decided that adding a dog companion to their family for Bella would make her happy. In entered Remmy the hound (also an MHS alum!). What’s better than two dogs? Three! They welcomed Waylon the pup to their home as well. And of course, a home with three dogs wouldn’t be complete without a cat! Mr. Mojo has also entered their lives.
These days, Bella enjoys her days at home with her dog and cat siblings. Her life and Thomas’ life have become so full in the two years since meeting Bella that fateful day on the streets of downtown Keene. He tells everyone he knows how much he loves her, “She came into my life with impeccable timing. In the almost two years since I adopted her, I haven’t regretted a single moment. She is still ‘wiggle butt’ and still the most wonderful dog ever. She has brought me so much happiness… I am so grateful for her. I can’t really imagine my life without her in it”.
The hard work and dedication of the MHS staff and the Operation - No Pets Left Behind program, have led to unconditional love in the lives of both Thomas and Bella. We can’t think of a more worthy cause to support than that!
We hope you will consider supporting MHS and more stories like Bella and Thomas’ on Giving Tuesday – November 30th . We have an anonymous $5,000 Matching Gift challenge from an MHS supporter who says -
“We give thanks for our loving pets over the years, we give this matching gift so many more animals can give joy and love to others. Please make this the best GIVING TUESDAY ever!”
– MHS Donor
Mark your calendars today for Giving Tuesday – Nov. 30th – and help us meet the $5k Matching Gift Challenge! Visit our website for more information – monadnockhumanesociety.org