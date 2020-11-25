The celebration of Christmas as we know it in the Monadnock region today is a relatively recent development. It was only about 150 years ago that the holiday began to evolve locally into a secular celebration that included decorations, gift giving, Santa Claus and Christmas trees. Prior to that time, Christmas celebrations were frowned upon in New England.
The Puritan settlers who came to America in the 1600s were offended by the boisterous pagan celebrations of the holiday that were commonplace in their native England. They felt the festivities were unscriptural and not related to the true meaning of Christmas. The church was central to life in colonial New England and it was the most important social institution of the period. As a result, Christmas celebrations were abandoned and even outlawed in some colonies.
This influence and tradition continued when the Monadnock region was settled in the early 1700s, more than a century after the communities on the Atlantic coast. Local 18th century newspapers did not mention Christmas at all and Keene resident Abner Sanger, who kept a detailed diary here between 1774 and 1794, mentioned the holiday only once in all the years he maintained his journal. On Dec. 25, 1779, he wrote: “Also this 25th is Christmas. Old Mother Washburn and the regulars go up to Hardwick’s to keep Christmas.” The Washburns and Hardwicks were two of a small number of families who gathered on the holiday to visit and have a meal together. They were not members of the town’s Congregational Church. Sanger himself did not “keep Christmas.”
Attitudes toward the holiday began to change in the first half of the 19th century. There were several factors that influenced these changes. Among these was the fact that the residents here became familiar with the more celebratory nature of holiday observances in the southern states and the proliferation of additional religious denominations in New England began to reduce the influence of the Congregational Church. However, it took many years for these changes to have a substantial impact in southwest New Hampshire.
In December of 1835 the students at Catharine Fiske’s Young Ladies Seminary on Main Street in Keene petitioned Miss Fiske to cancel school on Christmas day. She replied that they had taken time from their studies to prepare the petition, that there were grammatical errors in the document and that five words were spelled incorrectly. She went on to say: “My dear friends, I beg leave you will make no more requests that school may not keep, until you are more perfect in scholarship.” The students did not receive a Christmas break.
The New Hampshire Sentinel (now The Keene Sentinel) did not mention Christmas in its December issues until the early 1850s. By that time, Clement Moore’s poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” had become a holiday favorite since its publication a quarter-century earlier and Charles Dickens had recently published his enormously popular and influential story, “A Christmas Carol.” Presents, feasts, decorated trees, parties, candy, Santa Claus and stockings hung by the chimney quickly became an accepted part of what was growing into a festive secular celebration.
Tilden’s Bookstore broke the ice on Christmas consumerism in The Sentinel when it advertised “splendid gift books for Christmas” the week before the holiday in 1851. By the 1860s, furs, jewelry, books, photo albums, microscopes and many other holiday gift options were being advertised in the pages of the newspaper. The commercial transformation of Christmas was well underway. On June 26, 1870, Christmas was declared a national holiday by Congress. In 1888, The Sentinel reported that: “This is the time of year when everyone carries one or two bundles home, to make someone happier that Christmas is at hand.”
In addition to the holiday sales, Keene was the site of many public holiday events. There were Christmas concerts, balls and lectures. Protestant churches began to accept the holiday celebrations and to host events of their own, including Christmas fairs, dinners and caroling services. Of course, churches also offered Christmas church services.
In homes throughout the county, families gathered to exchange gifts, eat large dinners and share holiday cheer. Sisters Addie and Maria Noyes, who operated their family farm in Westmoreland, welcomed family and friends into their home for a joyful, quiet holiday gathering. In the 1890s, Addie’s dairies told of receiving company into their home to share dinners that featured stuffed chicken, pudding and pies. After dinner everyone exchanged gifts around the Christmas tree and opened cards and gifts received from distant relatives. The festive evening concluded with candy and popcorn balls.
When the 20th century began, some important local traditions became established in the city of Keene. The YMCA hosted a holiday basketball game and Christmas lecture. The first municipal Christmas tree, a 50-foot spruce, was raised on Central Square in 1913, a tradition that continues today. That premiere tree-lighting event, sponsored by the city’s churches, featured a chorus of 1,000 school children and the distribution of gifts.
By the 1920s, this distribution of gifts evolved into a tradition known as the Bridge of Joy. A physical raised bridge was constructed in front of the Christmas tree at Central Square. The city government and local civic organizations sponsored this event, whereby disadvantaged children would walk across the “bridge” to receive a gift from Santa Claus. The city government also began to string Christmas lights and garland across Main Street.
Children of the mid-20th century fondly recall Friday night Christmas shopping excursions to Main Street, which was necessarily the destination of holiday shoppers before the construction of outlying shopping malls. Storefronts were decorated for the season, smiling shoppers greeted one another on the street, the rapid chime of Salvation Army bells rang in the distance, and snowflakes filled the air. Some of these traditions remain today.
The tree lighting ceremony at Central Square kicks off the seasonal celebrations, holiday basketball tournaments are played, Christmas concerts draw crowds, shoppers are drawn to Main Street and churches host popular Christmas fairs and offer Christmas Eve church services.
The celebration of Christmas has changed considerably in the Monadnock region over the past 250 years. Today, the 21st century Christmas incorporates both secular and religious elements. It has become one of the most heavily commercialized and anticipated holidays here in the United States and in other parts of the world. During this difficult year, try to give to others who are less fortunate than you, and remember the true meaning of the season.