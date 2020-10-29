Halloween costumes for that party aren’t the only things that should be backed by creativity. The food should be just as imaginative. Whether you’re bringing a treat to a gathering you’re attending this weekend or hosting the party yourself, don’t be afraid to get spooky, or even mysteriously strange, with your culinary creations.
From ghostly pizza bites and mummy cookies to Frankenstein cupcakes and cheesy spiders, there’s no shortage of Halloween-themed recipes to inspire you. Here are a few that seem especially ghoulish…
Mummy Jalapeño Poppers
(womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a56191/hot-pepper-mummies-recipe)
Ingredients
- 4 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature
- 2 oz. extra-sharp cheddar, coarsely grated
- 1 scallion, finely chopped
- Dash of hot sauce
- 6 small jalapeño peppers
- 1 sheet of refrigerated crescent roll dough
- Frozen peas, thawed, or tiny pieces of red pepper (or a combination)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375 °F. Line a large-rimmed baking sheet with nonstick foil or parchment paper In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese, cheddar, scallion and hot sauce. Spoon into a resealable plastic bag and snip off one corner. Cut the jalapeños in half lengthwise, then remove and discard the seeds. Pipe the cheese mixture into the pepper halves. Unroll the crescent dough and cut into 1⁄4-inch strips. Wrap two strips around each filled jalapeño half to create a mummy-like pattern. Transfer the halves to the prepared baking sheet and bake until golden brown, 15 minutes. Let the mummies cool for five minutes, then place two peas or pieces of pepper on each for eyes. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Witch Fingers
(food.com/recipe/witchy-poo-fingers-44422)
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 large egg (room temperature)
- 1 tsp almond extract
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 2 1⁄4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 3⁄4 cup whole blanched almonds
- red decorating gel
Instructions
In a mixing bowl, beat butter, sugar, egg and extracts together. In another mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt. Beat dry ingredients into butter mixture, then cover bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 325 °F; have cookie sheets, lined with parchment paper, ready. Remove only a quarter of the dough from the refrigerator (leave the rest refrigerated). Measure out heaping teaspoonfuls and shape into fingers. Press an almond firmly into the end of each to make the fingernail. Below the almond and at the opposite end of the finger, press in dough to create knuckle halfway down. Using the back of a table knife, make indents into the knuckle. To make larger fingers with two gnarled knuckles, use about a tablespoonful of dough per cookie. Place on paper-lined cookie sheets and bake in preheated oven until a pale golden color, about 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for three minutes. Carefully lift up almond from each finger and squeeze some red decorating gel onto nail bed, then press almond back into place; the red gel will creepily ooze out. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely.
Bite-sized Eyeballs
(womansday.com/food-recipes/recipes/a60165/bitesize-eyeballs-recipe)
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- Kosher salt and pepper
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 4 large eggs
- 4 oz. Guryère cheese, coarsely grated
- Cream cheese, cucumbers and pimiento-stuffed olives, for decorating
- Sriracha or ketchup, for decorating
Instructions
Heat oven to 425 °F. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Place butter, one cup of water and 1/2 teaspoon of salt in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Add flour and stir vigorously until mixture blends together and looks smooth and shiny, about one minute. Continue stirring for one minute, then transfer mixture to a large bowl and let sit until no longer hot to the touch, about 15 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, and beat using a wooden spoon until mixture comes back together and is smooth. Add 1/4 teaspoon of pepper and cheese. Scoop tablespoon-sized balls, placing them two inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, then rotate the pans top to bottom and front to back. Reduce heat to 350 °F and continue baking until light golden brown and set, 12 to 17 minutes more. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. To make eyeballs, use cream cheese as glue to place slices of cucumber and olives on top of each puff. Squeeze Sriracha or ketchup into lines around the sides.