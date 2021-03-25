In a recent ELF editorial meeting, we discussed an organic/green-themed issue and I thought to myself, “What could I write about for the Pickin’ & Pokin’ column that has to do with being green?” Perplexed for a minute or two, I brought antique collecting down to its most basic concept… recycling! When you or I buy an antique armoire to stylishly store our television in, an old country farm table to serve holiday dinners on or an old, scrubbed pine dresser to stash our socks in, we’re essentially recycling. By simply not going out and buying something brand new and instead re-purposing an item that someone has owned and probably loved before, we antique and vintage shop frequenters are doing just a tiny bit to help the planet.
Another great example came to mind the other day when I was visiting my friends at Hobbs Jewelers in Peterborough. They’re located in the Depot Square plaza with all its unique shopping, dining and artistic appreciation opportunities. It’s a family-run, old-fashioned jewelry store and everyone there couldn’t be nicer. I’d been calling on them for years as an ad salesperson, but we’ve also become good friends. They’re so easy to talk to.
Right in the center of the store are four vertical display cases filled with estate jewelry. I’ll often gaze at some of the vintage pieces and wonder what their history is. Often, the rings and pendants are quite elaborate with such intricate detail. Now I’m no jewelry aficionado; I wear a simple wedding ring and that’s it, but one can’t help but ooh and ahh at some of the grand pieces to be found. Store proprietor, Jacqueline Hobbs, and I sat down a few days ago to talk about estate jewelry and after more than an hour went by (frequently interrupted by customers… it’s a busy little shop!), I could have still gone on listening while Jacquie explained what I was looking at. She told me that buying vintage estate jewelry is not only green, the buyer is often paying half the price of new retail. And, probably as a result of both of those points, she has seen an incredible surge over the last couple of years in diamond engagement rings being created for young couples using estate diamonds.
First up was an over-the-top diamond ring that just said glamour all over it. From the 1950s, it was designed and custom made for the wife of an executive vice president at Singer Sewing Machine company. Jacquie called the consignor while I was there. It had been his mother’s. It would be called a cocktail, dinner or evening ring… suitable for the extravagant parties his mother and father would attend. Set in platinum with an emerald-cut 1.75-carat diamond, surrounded by a halo of full round-cut diamonds in a ballerina design, then surrounded by tapered diamond baguettes. All those diamonds tallied up to an amazing 5.39 total carat weight! An absolute stunner!
Next up was a custom-made 14-carat gold elaborate pendant. I kept thinking it was loaded with emeralds, but it was actually a green enameled leaf motif amongst multiple round-cut garnets with a whopping 14 x 10 mm oval high-color opal at its center. Jacquie guessed it might be from the 1960s but didn’t know the provenance of the piece. Recently, a retired antique dealer couple had consigned decades of estate jewelry they had bought outright from customers over the years and Jacquie spent hours informing them exactly what they had. Can you imagine looking through all that gold and those precious stones?
Finally (although the list could go on), was my personal favorite for the afternoon. It was a ladies platinum diamond and sapphire bracelet in an art deco style that just reeked of good taste and luxury. Again, Jacquie rung up the consignor who informed us her grandmother had bought the bracelet new in Boston in 1954. It was a delicate yet substantial linked bracelet featuring old European-cut diamonds. At a total 5.10-carat weight of diamonds, this was such a significant piece. It has a total of 105 individual round-cut diamonds; 33 full-cut, which means each one has 58 facets and 72 single-cut with 18 facets. Well, that’s 105 best friends for some lucky lady if you recognize the song reference there and I almost hesitated picking it up for fear of breaking it or dropping it on the floor.
It was late afternoon when I finally realized I still had another stop to make before heading home but I had been so enthralled with this lesson in estate jewelry. So foreign to me yet not only did I find the few pieces we discussed in detail gorgeous — the magnitude of the precious stones all packed into single pieces — but also the stories behind each piece that could be identified were evocative. Knowing the provenance of a piece of jewelry just adds to its richness. It’s just a win-win situation if you’re a jewelry lover. Buying a previously owned estate piece is indeed a terrific form of recycling but given the price comparison to new, you can buy a whole lot more of a girl’s best friend when it’s vintage.